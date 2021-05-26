What's Up This Weekend: 27 Memorial Day Weekend Activities

Summon the spirit of Halloween with these spellbinding events and activities!. Halloween has been resurrected year and the whole month of will be filled with delightful frights and crawling with all the familiar creeps. But fear not, while there will be plenty of wonderfully dark soirees going on, there will also be still plenty of family-friendly events and activities to make your October 2021 a memorable adventure. From drive-through pumpkin picking to encounters with the dead, here are all the thrilling things to fill your calendar with!

MUSIC ・ 9 HOURS AGO