20 Golden Retrievers Rescued From Meat Markets Have Found Homes

How do you react when you see someone with a pit bull walking toward you? Do you quickly cross the street or pass by and comment on how handsome the dog is? Unfortunately, it’s not unusual for pet parents with loving pit bulls to experience looks of disapproval or derogatory comments when walking their pets. Sadly, this breed remains misunderstood because of irresponsible owners, sensational news stories, and myths that spread easily online. Animal welfare group Best Friends Animal Society, a Utah-based animal sanctuary that has successfully rescued and rehabilitated thousands of pit bulls, describes the breed as “wonderful family dogs.” In fact, according to the American Temperament Test Society, pit bulls score higher on tests than many other popular breeds such as golden retrievers and border collies.