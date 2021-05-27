20 Golden Retrievers Rescued From Meat Markets Have Found Homes

Cancel
A team dedicated to rescuing homeless dogs has successfully rehomed 20 golden retrievers that were saved from meat markets. Since 2005, Golden Rescue South Florida has been committed to finding new homes for abandoned golden retrievers and golden mixes, and in that time they’ve found forever homes for more than 2,000 dogs.

Golden Retriever with brucellosis sought

BISMARCK – An adult female Golden Retriever under quarantine for brucellosis was removed from its yard in Fargo near the El Zagal golf course around May 9, 2021. The microchip is #900215001868719. Anyone who finds the dog or has information regarding it should immediately notify the Board of Animal Health at 1-800-242-7535 or email doa-bah@nd.gov. If the dog is surrendered to a veterinary clinic or shelter, staff should isolate the dog and employ appropriate protective measures.
FREE Golden Retriever Pups

Hello , Below is the description of my Ad . FREE Golden Retriever Puppies to Forever Homes! 1 Male,1 Female. Excellent temperament! House trained with very good trainable natures & perfect for families with children and other pets! I will not re home to just any-one. Please email me at: Josephinemccallum56@aol.com or Text .
AdrianaS

Sweetest Senior Golden Saved From Dog Meat Festival

Ahead of the Yulin Dog Meat Festival in China, dozens of dogs are safe now due to one rescue organization’s hard work — including the sweetest senior golden retriever. Every June in China, thousands of innocent dogs are sent to slaughter because people consume dog meat to mark the summer solstice. Before they are killed for food, dogs are kept in tiny wire cages and transported without food or water for days. Sadly, some don’t even survive the trip to the festival.
My Pet World: Why dogs pee in their owner's beds

Dear Cathy, I have a 6-year-old Cavalier King Charles spaniel named Remy. He’s housebroken and never used training pads. When my grandkids come over, Remy is fine with the girls, but Remy seems anxious when my boyfriend’s 2-year-old grandson is around. The other day, he was running around the house with Remy’s favorite toy animal. The next day, Remy urinated in his bed and then a few days later, he urinated in mine. Do you think it could be because the grandson had his toy? — Kathy, Seaford Island, New York.
50 Dogs Were Rescued From a Former Dog Meat Farm in South Korea

Every dog has its day, they say, meaning that every dog around the world will have their luck and success at some point in their lives. Concerning this proverb, 50 dogs, including jiindos, mastiffs, and a small retriever named ‘Tiny Tim,’ was rescued from a slaughterhouse located in Yogin, South Korea, by the Korean Animal Rights Group.
Animal rescue collects around 100 cats, 1 dog from Arkansas home

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. — When Animal Cruelty Investigator Maggie Bradley, founder of Biscuit's Legacy, heard about a local hoarding situation involving 100+ cats, she immediately began reaching out to humane societies for help. The Humane Society of Delta in Helena was ready to help. According to Gloria Higginbotham, President of...
Everyone wanted a puppy when the pandemic began, but now those dogs are being returned

Adopting puppies was all the rage when the pandemic first began, but some people are realizing owning a dog is more than just a trend. Shelters across the country saw people flocking to their businesses with the goal of having a dog to keep them company while they began to work or attend school from home. But as people return to their offices or explore the outside world for the first time in a year, some pups are being left behind.
Big Cats Removed From 'Tiger King' Park Find New Home At Carolina Rescue

Several big cats from the park at the center of the 2020 Netflix sensation Tiger King have found a new home in North Carolina. In March 2020, at the start of the pandemic, it seemed as if everyone locked down at home and began binge-watching the six-part documentary series exploring the world of big cat parks and zoos as well as the dramatic life of Joe Exotic, the former owner of Tiger King Park.
The 6 Best Dog Foods for Small Dog Breeds in 2021

Our dogs mean everything to us and, of course, we want them around for fur-ever. As pup parents, that means taking care of our little four-legged friends (ahem, children, really) the best we know how—from regular visits to the vet and groomer to feeding them healthy foods. Since nutrition and maintaining a healthy weight are particular concerns for small dog breeds, it's really important to feed your small dog the best of the best, the healthiest of the healthiest.
Rescue dogs flown to Portland from El Paso to find forever homes

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — At least 50 at risk dogs from El Paso were flown from the El Paso International Airport early Wednesday morning to be placed with foster families. in Portland, Oregon. The transport was organized by a national non-profit called 'Dog Is My CoPilot,' in an effort...
The Most Popular Tiny Dog Breeds in America

“Go big or go home” is a popular expression but this mindset doesn’t always apply to having dogs as pets. For example, the French bulldog and beagle are just two of the 10 most popular breeds in the country, and they weigh less than 30 pounds. Some of America’s most adored pooches are so petite […]
'Death Row dogs': the pandemic pets whose owners don’t want them any more

Britain has long been a nation of dog lovers. But over the past year many have seized the opportunity presented by furlough or working from home to add their first pet to the family. Google searches for ‘buy a puppy’ increased by 166 per cent during lockdown, and a third of those who went on to acquire a dog or cat in this period had not been considering pet ownership before lockdown, according to Battersea Cats & Dogs Home.
How to raise a pit bull to be friendly with other dogs

How do you react when you see someone with a pit bull walking toward you? Do you quickly cross the street or pass by and comment on how handsome the dog is? Unfortunately, it’s not unusual for pet parents with loving pit bulls to experience looks of disapproval or derogatory comments when walking their pets. Sadly, this breed remains misunderstood because of irresponsible owners, sensational news stories, and myths that spread easily online. Animal welfare group Best Friends Animal Society, a Utah-based animal sanctuary that has successfully rescued and rehabilitated thousands of pit bulls, describes the breed as “wonderful family dogs.” In fact, according to the American Temperament Test Society, pit bulls score higher on tests than many other popular breeds such as golden retrievers and border collies.
15 Times UPS Drivers Met The World’s Cutest Animals On The Job

Seven years ago, UPS driver Sean McCarren realized he had at least 60 pictures of friendly dogs he’d met on the job cluttering up his cellphone’s camera roll. On a whim, he decided to upload the photos to Facebook in a group he called “UPS Dogs.” Little did he know that creating this group would kick off an internet movement that’s now 1.8 million members strong. They’re all sharing their adorable pet meetings, and we’re in love!
"Beyond horrific": Rescue group details conditions after 17 dogs removed from Hartford couple's home

HARTFORD — Patricia Beach thought she knew what she was getting into when she and other volunteers took part in the removal of 17 dogs from a Hartford residence Wednesday. The managing director of Guardians of the Wolves — a non-profit animal rescue founded with a mission to educate, promote responsible stewardship and rescue wolves and wolfdogs — Beach has decades of experience working with animal rescues.
Best Flea Treatment for Dogs

Available in different forms and formulas, flea treatments for dogs help keep your pet safe from these blood-sucking parasites. We’ve rounded up the best flea treatment for dogs on the market- with a match for any doggo’s need. One of the major issues for dogs and dog owners across the...