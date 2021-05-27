Bones & All: Mark Rylance Boards Luca Guadagnino’s Coming-of-Age Horror Movie
Oscar winner Mark Rylance will feature alongside Timothee Chalamet in Luca Guadagnino's upcoming feature "Bones & All". "Waves" star Taylor Russell will play the lead role in the coming-of-age horror movie, based on the novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis, according to The Hollywood Reporter.