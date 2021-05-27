Cancel
Friends Cast Reveals if They’ve Hooked Up With Each Other Ahead of Their Reunion Special Episode!

By Vicky Sequeira
newsbrig.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of the highly anticipated ‘Friends: The Reunion’ special, the star cast of much-loved show, including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, appeared for an interview to discuss the casual ‘no dating pact’ the male actors agreed to. According to Fox News, the ‘Friends’ stars had a conversation with Access. During the interaction, when asked whether the cast members made an effort to avoid hooking up with one another the 51-year-old star Perry said,” There was a rule that we had [that] was really important to the six of us that we kept a friendship, that we were friends.” Friends Reunion: Cast, Special Cameos, How to Stream Online – All You Need To Know About The Special Episode Arriving on ZEE5 and HBO Max.

newsbrig.com
TV Series963kklz.com

‘Friends’ Reunion: See First Teaser Trailer of HBO Max Special

Friends: The Reunion is set to hit HBO Max on May 27, and the streaming service just dropped the first teaser trailer. Very little is shown in the clip below, but it’ll certainly pull at the heartstrings of any major Friends fan. From the cast walking in slow motion on a studio lot to a dramatic version of “I’ll Be There For You” soundtracking clip, once the words “The One Where They Get Back Together” appear, it’ll be enough to make a fan scream, “Oh…my…God!”
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Friends cast had no hooking up pact

Matthew Perry has revealed the ‘Friends’ cast had a no hooking up pact. The 51-year-old actor recalls the six cast members – himself, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow – made a pact not to sleep together whilst working on the show in order to not jeopardise the programme and their friendship.
TV Series963kklz.com

Friends Reunion: The One We’ve Been Waiting For

It’s been 17 years since the series finale of Friends. And now those six beloved characters will be in the same room again for the much anticipated reunion show. For the longest time after the reunion was announced, all we had to go on was a trailer teaser. The teaser left much to the imagination, as it only showed the backs of our favorite actors, and not much else.
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

‘Friends’ Reunion Director Rewatched All 236 Episodes to Reveal New Things About the Show

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for HBO Max’s “Friends: The Reunion.”) “Friends” fans have been waiting for a reunion special since, let’s be honest here, May 6, 2004 — the day the NBC sitcom ended its highly rated 10-season run. So when Ben Winston signed on to direct the unscripted HBO Max project that would finally reunite Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer on camera for the first time since we said goodbye to Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler and Ross, he knew there’d be pressure to deliver something worth the almost two-decade-long wait.
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer almost hooked up and other bombshell revelations from 'Friends' reunion

Move over, Bennifer 2.0: the throwback romance we're all obsessing over now is the unrequited love story between Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer. During the long-awaited Friends reunion special that's streaming now on HBO Max, the real-life Ross and Rachel casually dropped a bomb by confirming the longstanding rumors that life almost imitated art. "The first season, I had a major crush on Jen," Schwimmer reveals. "We were both crushing hard on each other." Aniston quickly backs up his version of events, saying that those feelings couldn't be any more mutual.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Friends reunion: Matt LeBlanc reveals which classic Joey and Chandler episode Matthew Perry found ‘stupid’

The Friends reunion episode revealed that Matthew Perry initially thought a classic Chandler and Joey episode was “stupid”.For the reunion, the sitcom’s main cast members reflected on numerous classic episodes – and it turns out that Matthew Perry struggled to see how one of its most-loved outings would work.The episode in question is season two’s 15th episode, which is titled “The One Where Ross And Rachel... You Know”.For the scenes featuring Perry’s Chandler Bing and Joey Tribbiani, played by Matt LeBlanc, the pair had to spend the entirety of the episode sat in their brand new reclining leather chairs....
TV SeriesPosted by
Y105

‘Friends: The Reunion’ Images: The Cast Is Back Together

After 17 years — not to mention a delay of an entire year caused by the coronavirus pandemic — the Friends reunion has finally taken place and is available for streaming. For just the second time since Friends ended in 2004, the entire cast gathered together in one place to discuss their impossibly popular sitcom. Joined by host James Corden and several guest stars and famous fans, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer all celebrated their decades of Friend-ship.
Los Angeles, CAnewsbrig.com

Friends Reunion Special Featuring Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry and Other to Premiere on HBO Max on May 27!

Los Angeles, May 14: Streamer HBO Max has announced that the long-awaited “Friends” reunion special will drop on its platform on May 27. All six original cast members — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer — are coming back for the special, titled “Friends: The Reunion“. It’s Happening! Friends Reunion Special With Original Cast is in the Works for HBO Max Streaming Service.
TV & VideosThe Independent

Friends cast open up about ‘no hook-up’ policy on set

Actor Matthew Perry has claimed that there was a ‘no hook-up’ policy in place for the Friends cast during their 10 seasons on air in interviews ahead of the highly anticipated reunion of the show on Thursday. When asked if there was a pact about not hooking up with co-stars,...
CelebritiesAshley County Ledger

David Schwimmer was done with TV before being cast in Friends

David Schwimmer was done with TV before joining 'Friends'. The 54-year-old actor starred as Ross Geller in the worldwide hit sitcom - which ran from 1994 to 2004 and focused on six close friends living in New York - but admitted he was so fed up with his ideas being rejected during his stint as Greg Richardson on 1994's short-lived 'Monty' series starring Harry Winkler, that he didn't want to do sitcoms anymore.
TV SeriesPosted by
Daily Mail

Friends: Reunion lands a release date! All six stars are back to reminisce over the hit TV show as they are joined by Reese Witherspoon and Tom Selleck: 'Could we BE any more excited?'

The highly anticipated Friends reunion has a release date on HBO Max: May 27. A teaser clip was shared on Thursday showing all six cast members - Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer - from the back as they walk arm-in-arm on a studio lot with the theme song I'll Be There For You playing at a slower temp.