Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Woodside, CA

HMB comes from behind to win 56-43 verses Woodside

hmbhsathletics.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the energy from Woodside’s Senior Night and a slow start from your Lady Cougars, Woodside went on an 16-0 run to start the game. Half Moon Bay did not get their first basket until two minutes left in the first quarter. But from that point on, your Lady Cougars out scored Woodside 6 to 3 to end the first quarter HMB 6 Woodside 19.

hmbhsathletics.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Half Moon Bay, CA
Local
California Basketball
Woodside, CA
Sports
City
Woodside, CA
Local
California Sports
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hmb#Verses Woodside Hs#Senior Night#The Game#Home Game#56 43 Verses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
Woodside, CAhmbhsathletics.com

Boys Varsity Golf falls to Woodside 224 – 232

It was a close match that came down to the wire for boys golf. Our medalist of the day was Sean Pyle with a 40. The boys will look to finish the season strong next week with a row of matches set on the schedule.
Woodside, CAhmbhsathletics.com

Varsity Baseball Wins Slugfest at Woodside 14-10

The Cougars visited Woodside on a warm Thursday afternoon for their final game of the series. HMB was looking for payback after Tuesday’s home loss. Josh Dybalski started on the mound and pitched well, but Woodside scored 2 early on some dinkers. HMB answered back with a run of their own as Jared Mettam drew a lead off walk and Coleman Colucci drove him in for an RBI single. Woodside answered right back to take a 4-1 lead after 3. The Cougars were in the fighting mood today as David “Big Fella” Nieves hit a single, and Tristan Hofmann smoked a single to center. Nieves would score on an error and Hofmann scored on a steal of home. Dybalski shutdown the Woodside bats with a 1-2-3 inning in the bottom of the 4th. In the 5th The Cougars would break through to take their first lead of the game. Aidan Vazquez hit a lead off single, followed up by a Colucci double to put 2 runners in scoring position. William “Wii” Moffitt drove in Vazquez with an RBI single to right. Tanner Bye grounded out but brought Colucci home, and Todd “Hot Toddy” Damrosch grounded out to knock in Moffitt making it 6-4 HMB. Woodside immediately rallied back in the bottom half of the inning to take a 7-6 lead. In the top of the 6th Hofmann blasted a lead off double, and Liam Harrington advanced him with a sac bunt. Ryan Harrington drove in Hofmann with an RBI single. Moffitt would clear the bases with a hit to right, and a misplay by the right fielder to make it 10-7 Cougars. Dybalski again pitched a 1-2-3 inning in the 6th to keep the Woodside hitters off balance. Woodside pitching ran out of gas in the 7th as they walked the first 2 batters. Liam Harrington hustled for a double and knocked in Nieves. The big hit again came from Moffitt as he delivered a 2 out bases loaded double giving him 6 RBI on the day. HMB turned a great 6-4-3 double play in the 7th, but Woodside kept battling. Right fielder Damrosch crashed through the outfield fence on a controversial Home Run as it was tough to tell what happened with the fence shattering. For all we know Damrosch was looking for his catchers gear behind the fence. None of this rattled Dybalski as he struck out the next batter to finish off the complete game and earn the win. Dybalski recorded six strikeouts and pitched through a lot of tough situations. HMB improves to (5-7 overall and 4-4 in league). The Cougars will host The King’s Academy on Saturday at noon.
Burlingame, CASan Mateo Daily Journal

Woodside girls' soccer team overwhelms Burlingame

Last week, the Burlingame girls’ soccer team scored three second-half goals to forge a 4-4 tie with Carlmont. There would be no miracle comeback against Woodside Tuesday, however. Elise Evans made sure of that. Evans, a junior playing her first season of high school soccer, scored four times, including a...
Woodside, CAhmbhsathletics.com

HMB bounces back with win over Woodside

The Cougars finished off their regular season schedule with a 4-3 match win over Woodside to finish at 5-1 in league and take home the PAL Ocean Division Title. All 4 singles players won in emphatic fashion on Thursday, 5/6. Evan Alexander and Brian Booher kept their unblemished records at 6-0 on the year and are rolling heading into the PAL playoffs on Tuesday against Aragon high school. Blake Dorn and Phillip Carrig also won decisively, both finishing the regular season at 5-1. The HMB doubles teams did not fair as well but all fought hard in defeat. The teams of PJ McVey/Alex Koron and Dante Rogers/Xavier Mckune both lost in tough 2-setters that could have gone either way. James Travis and Edgar Lopez almost pulled out a victory but lost in a 1st set tiebreak and 5-7 in the second set. The Cougars will look to continue their outstanding season in the PAL playoffs against Bay Division foe Aragon on Tuesday, 5/11.