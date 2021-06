Today, the Mets get a well-earned off-day following a 2-game sweep at home of the visiting Baltimore Orioles. On Wednesday, the Mets were fueled by yet another strong Taijuan Walker (3-1, 2.20) outing. The right-hander threw seven strong innings of one-run ball, and the Mets tagged old friend Matt Harvey (3-3, 4.81) for seven earned runs in his emotional return to New York. Walker was helped out by some stellar outfield defense and a balanced offensive approach, as the team won without hitting a home run for the third straight game, and extended it’s MLB best win streak to seven games. You can read a full recap of the Mets’ blowout win here.