Friends The Reunion: Here’s Why BTS Gets To be Part of The Sitcom Special Elite Guest List

The FRIENDS Reunion episode which is about to premiere on HBO Max on May 27 is one of the hot topics of the discussion RN. While the sextet’s reunion is surely a big thing, the other key highlight from the unscripted episode is going to be the guest appearances. As we all know, even the sensational BTS is part of the guest list and the world is waiting to see when the six besties meet the Korean band. Having said that, you know why BTS had gotten the chance to be part of the sitcom special. Well, band member RM (Kim Nam-joon) has the answer. Friends: The Reunion Review – The Episode Is Going to Make You Cry Happy Tears, Critics Give a Thumbs Up to the Special.