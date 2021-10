MACHESNEY PARK — Leah Hunter didn’t have time to celebrate foiling a rival’s bid at school history Thursday. “We have to leave in 10 minutes,” the Rockford Co-op freshman said after shooting an 88, second-lowest on the team, to help Rockford win its fifth Class 2A girls golf regional title in seven years. “I focus fully on golf while I am playing, but once the match is over, I go straight to volleyball.”

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO