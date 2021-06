Rod Brind'Amour was one of the most dependable during his 21-year NHL playing career. As a head coach, he's been named the sport's best. The 50-year-old Carolina Hurricanes boss won the 2020-21 Jack Adams Award on Thursday, which is presented annually to the coach who contributed most to his team's success. The Canes went 36-12-8 this season, winning the Central Division before falling to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second round of the postseason.