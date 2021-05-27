Crew’s Luis Diaz called up to Costa Rica National Team

At least one Columbus Crew player will be suiting up for games during the upcoming June Major League Soccer break. Crew winger Luis Diaz has been called up to the Costa Rican National Team for the upcoming CONCACAF Nations League Finals in Denver, Colorado. It’s the second time in 2021 that the 22 year old from Nicoya, Costa Rica will have the opportunity to represent his country in CONCACAF competition, the first time with the senior national team.