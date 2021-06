St George, Utah, is part hip city break, part outdoorsy adventure with luxury hotels, a booming art scene and easy access to national parks. Whether you’re here for the great hiking, museums or golf, you won’t fail to be wowed by the red rock formations and wild valley landscape of this town below the rim of the Great Basin. Choose one of these pet-friendly hotels – all bookable with Culture Trip – if you want to bring your four-legged family member along for the adventure.