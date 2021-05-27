Cancel
Portage, MI

Thank you, PHA

By Editorial
Daily Mining Gazette
 14 days ago

Thank you to the Portage Health Auxiliary for supporting our upcoming Rabbit Island School program for the 2021 year. Rabbit Island School is a student-led arts and ecology expedition for area teens. Students selected for participation will spend 7 days on the island, creating art, studying the ecology of the island, learning how to fish, prepare meals and so much more. A $2,000 grant from the Portage Health Auxiliary helps ensure we can provide necessary island camping materials to students, provide stipends to artist mentors that oversee the program, and purchase art supplies for an exhibit by participating students once they return to the mainland.

