HOUGHTON — The Houghton City Council approved a series of payments and other resolutions regarding water and sewer improvements in the city Wednesday. The council approved issuing $1.24 million in 20-year bonds for Phase 3 water work, and $326,000 for Phase 3 sewer work, in what City Manager Eric Waara said is a final step before closing a loan agreement with USDA Rural Development for the project. The phase 3 work is being done as part of the reconstruction of Townsend Drive and College Avenue, which began earlier this month.