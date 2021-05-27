Cancel
Kansas City, MO

KCPD investigating homicide on East 42nd Street

By Jamie Peters
 21 days ago
Kansas City, Missouri, police investigated a homicide in the 10500 block of East 42nd Street early Thursday morning.

Police were called to an apartment complex there on a sound of shots call at 12:45 a.m.

KCPD said callers heard several shots near the apartment building.

When officers arrived, police found an teenager unresponsive outside the apartment units in a common area of the building.

She died at the scene.

She has been identified as 17-year-old Annetreuna Bowden.

Detectives and crime scene personnel are canvassing for witnesses and processing the scene for evidence.

No suspect information is available at this time.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the 41 Action News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the 41 Action News Mug Shot Policy.

