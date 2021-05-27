KCPD investigating homicide on East 42nd Street

Kansas City, Missouri, police investigated a homicide in the 10500 block of East 42nd Street early Thursday morning.

Police were called to an apartment complex there on a sound of shots call at 12:45 a.m.

KCPD said callers heard several shots near the apartment building.

When officers arrived, police found an teenager unresponsive outside the apartment units in a common area of the building.

She died at the scene.

She has been identified as 17-year-old Annetreuna Bowden.

Detectives and crime scene personnel are canvassing for witnesses and processing the scene for evidence.

No suspect information is available at this time.

—

