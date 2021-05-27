Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hillsboro, OR

Letters to the Editor: May 27, 2021

By News-Times
Posted by 
Forest Grove News Times
Forest Grove News Times
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qXPXO_0aCwtT1p00 News-Times readers give their thoughts on the Hillsboro School District and local law enforcement.

Feeling unheard by the powers-that-be

It's sad times when most citizens will only express their concerns and thoughts to only family and friends.

Most citizens no longer try to talk to state officials, local government or even our local police. Most feel and have experienced that their concerns and thoughts do not matter to individuals anyways.

Many officers act bored or annoyed if you try to talk or report something that may not seem to be of importance to them. And many times when you do report something, it just gets blown off and never heard of again. And many times when you do talk to an officer, they seem to punish you for bothering them, by looking for something wrong with you.

When you do try to talk to a state official or a local official, you either get a mailbox or an aide who brushes you off.

So why should we even try?

I recently had been assaulted by a homeless teenager with his mother. This teenager even assaulted my wife and damaged my vehicle then fled the scene.

The police found them and nothing was done. The police left the scene and I never heard from them again.

Who pays for my damages? What is happening about the assault on us?

I can understand why so many no longer contact the police.

Our community seems to be sinking down to the level of being a third world country where you turn a blind eye to what is going on around us. Don't talk to anyone! Don't report anything! Don't see anything!

And never try to keep your community safe from thugs or retaliation. Just put your blinders on.

Martin Hill, Hillsboro

Former Hillsboro school board member toasts district

Hillsboro School District residents,

Those new school buildings and great improvements to older buildings are not a result of the building fairy. Visionaries like Superintendent Mike Scott, communications director Beth Graser, chief financial officer Adam Stewart and bond chairperson Kim Strelchun made it happen. Their hard work of getting the 2017 bond issue passed without an increase to the district's bond tax rate should be remembered and applauded.

A nice thank you and job well done to them would be appropriate.

Monte Akers, Hillsboro

{loadposition sub-article-02}
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove, OR
35
Followers
140
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

The Forest Grove News-Times is the oldest newspaper in Washington County offers the most-read newspaper, website and social media following in the area.

 http://www.forestgrovenewstimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hillsboro, OR
Hillsboro, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Thoughts#Hillsboro School District#News Times Readers#Superintendent Mike Scott#Sad Times#Express#State Officials#Visionaries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Forest Grove, ORPosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove Police Log: May 21-27, 2021

This week's calls include: strange beeping from the woods, teens at school on the weekend, and a nosy neighbor.Friday, May 21 Officers responded to a report from a resident who said an unknown woman came to her house and threatened her. The woman was located nearby and initially provided false identification; however, she had been arrested on several prior occasions. She was cited and released on multiple outstanding misdemeanor warrants, but it was determined no criminal activity had occurred related to the initial call. Officers responded to a report from a resident on the outskirts of town who heard a...
Hillsboro, ORPosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Hillsboro, Forest Grove pastors weigh in on LGBTQ issues

A possible split in the United Methodist Church over LGBTQ issues won't mean big changes at local churches, pastors say.Three years ago this month, the Hillsboro United Methodist Church adopted a statement saying it welcomes all people regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity. The decision-making body of the United Methodist Church — an international denomination and the largest Protestant denomination in the United States — prohibits same-sex marriage and the ordination of LGBTQ clergy. But the Hillsboro church's adoption of the statement, called a "reconciling statement," wasn't a "seismic moment," said the Rev. Clay Andrew, pastor of the church....
Beaverton, ORPosted by
Forest Grove News Times

OPINION: Rural reflections

Pamela Loxley Drake shares her thoughts and experiences on growing up in the country.A simple life Once a farm kid, always a farm kid. Meet this farm girl. I was raised on the rich dark soil of Darke County, Ohio. In 1978, I was transplanted here to Beaverton, Oregon, where I was surrounded by people from all walks of life which contrasted my prior life in a community where generations of the same family had lived, raised children and were laid to rest in that rich soil. Country goes city. As time went by, that simple life I had experienced...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Witt violated harassment rule with texts, committee finds

The House Conduct Committee said Brad Witt's intent was not relevant to whether he created a hostile work environment.State Rep. Brad Witt, D-Clatskanie, violated workplace rules against sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment with a series of texts to a fellow lawmaker in April, a House committee found Tuesday evening, June 1. But the House Conduct Committee found that, contrary to an allegation against him, Witt did not intend to create a quid pro quo arrangement with Rep. Vikki Breese Iverson in which he would exchange his vote on a bill for a date or sexual favors. Instead,...
Oregon StatePosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Oregon legislature makes noose display an intimidation crime

Oregon House clears bill on 54-0 vote; three Republicans fail to respond to roll call despite repeated attempts. Gov. Kate Brown's signature is all that is required to classify the display of a noose — the symbol of lynching Blacks — as a crime of intimidation in Oregon. The House passed Senate Bill 398 without amendment on a 54-0 vote on Tuesday, June 1. The display would be a Class A misdemeanor if intended to intimidate a person or threaten someone with bodily harm. Maximum penalties are one year in jail and a $6,250 fine. The bill was drafted to...
Portland, ORPosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Salinas, Hardesty, Colquitt: Donâ€™t let big money in politics drown out all our voices

State. Rep. Andrea Salinas represents House District 38 in Clackamas County. Jo Ann Hardesty is a Portland city commissioner. Rosa Colquitt is chair of the Democratic Party of Oregon's Black Caucus.As we have seen many states enact laws to restrict access to democracy while seeing money erode public trust in our political system, Oregon should take the opposite track and expand democracy in the Legislature. Many think of getting big money out of politics as a corruption issue. However, it is so much more than that. Limiting the amounts ultra-wealthy individuals and corporations can give in political races not only...
Cornelius, ORPosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Ralph Brown's family holds press conference seeking help

The former Cornelius mayor's family and friends are asking for your help to find Brown who's been missing since May. 16.Ralph Brown's family and friends held a press conference Wednesday afternoon, May 26, at the Forest Grove United Church of Christ, to ask the public for their help in finding their father and friend. The former Cornelius mayor, Forest Grove school board member, and Hillsboro teacher and administrator has been missing since the evening of May 16, when he reportedly left his home in Cornelius in his dark blue 2014 Nissan Sentra. Reports of sightings have come in all over...
Cornelius, ORPosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Search for Ralph Brown continues

Local authorities, family and volunteers continue their search for the former Cornelius mayor, missing since May 16.The search for Cornelius' Ralph Brown continues. The former Cornelius mayor, Forest Grove school board member, and Hillsboro teacher and administrator has been missing since the evening of May 16, when he reportedly left his home in Cornelius in his dark blue 2014 Nissan Sentra. Reports of sightings have come in all over the region, but neither Brown nor his vehicle, with Oregon license plate 319KQV, have been located as of Monday evening, May 24. "The law enforcement officers have been awesome," Brown's daughter...
Cornelius, ORkptv.com

Missing Cornellius man with memory issues spotted in Newburg

CORNELIUS, OR (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing man. Ralph Brown, 76, went missing from his home in Cornelius on Sunday at about 6:30 p.m. He left in a dark blue Nissan Sentra with Oregon license plate 319KQV, according to the sheriff's office.
Hillsboro, ORPosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Newberg-area residents asked to look out for missing Ralph Brown

The former Cornelius mayor and longtime Hillsboro school administrator has been missing since Sunday.Former Cornelius mayor and Hillsboro School District teacher and administrator Ralph Brown remains missing after reportedly leaving his home in Cornelius on Sunday evening, May 16. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said late Wednesday afternoon, May 19, that a community member in the Newberg area reported seeing Brown on Monday, May 17. Brown was reportedly sighted in his blue 2014 Nissan Sentra. Deputies are asking anyone who lives near Rogers Landing County Park in Yamhill County or along the Willamette River to "check around" for Brown and...
Cornelius, ORPosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Cornelius' Ralph Brown missing

The former mayor and school administrator was last seen Sunday evening drving a navy blue Nissan Sentra.Former Cornelius mayor and longtime Hillsboro School District teacher, counselor and administrator Ralph Brown went missing Sunday evening, May 16, and had not yet been found as of Monday. Washington County sheriff's deputies are searching for Brown, who has been missing from his home in Cornelius since 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Brown is said to have memory issues and may have trouble finding his way home. According to pastor Brendan Curran of the Forest Grove United Church of Christ, who spent time with Brown's wife...
Hillsboro, ORPosted by
Hillsboro News-Times

Toxic substance sickens 26 people at Hillsboro Shari's

No life-threatening injuries were reported. Hillsboro Fire said symptoms included dizziness and coughing.An unidentified toxic substance sickened 26 people at Sheri's Restaurant in Hillsboro on Saturday morning, May 15. Fire officials said an HVAC unit mounted on top of the restaurant was the probable source of the toxic substance. About 9:15 a.m. Saturday, a 9-1-1 caller reported a strong smell inside the restaurant located at 2185 N.W. 185th Ave., said Hillsboro Fire & Rescue officials in a statement Saturday afternoon. The caller reported a rapid onset of symptoms, including coughing, dizziness and a burning sensation, officials said. After learning that...
Cornelius, ORKATU.com

Former Cornelius mayor goes missing, deputies ask for help in search

CORNELIUS, Ore. — A prominent member of the Cornelius community went missing on Sunday night, and Washington County sheriff's deputies are asking for help bringing him home safe. Deputies said 76-year-old Ralph Brown was last seen leaving hishome near the 600 block of South 12th Avenue at about 6:30 p.m....
Tigard, ORPosted by
Beaverton Valley Times

Fatal shooting spurs protest at Portland cop's Tigard home

Protesters gathered near Tigard High School and marched to a nearby house where they believe Portland Police Bureau officer Zach DeLong lives. Squad cars nearly outnumbered demonstrators during a rally outside what activists say is the Tigard home of a Portland cop who fatally shot a homeless man last month. Portland Police Bureau Officer Zachary DeLong remains on paid administrative leave after he shot and killed Robert Delgado in Lents Park on April 16. A month later, on Sunday, May 16, a crowd of less than a dozen chanted "a murderer lives here" to passing traffic on Southwest Durham...
Cornelius, ORKATU.com

Washington County deputies search for missing Cornelius man

CORNELIUS, Ore. — Washington County deputies are searching for a missing man from Cornelius. Deputies said 76-year-old Ralph Brown was last seen in Cornelius on May 16 at 6:30 p.m. Deputies said he may have difficulty finding his way home. Brown is a former mayor of Cornelius, and a longtime...
Hillsboro, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Teachers do need help with class size

I was saddened to read the letter from Jim Kronenberg about not letting teachers decide class size (“Don’t let teachers decide class sizes,” May 13). It is so representative of how divisive our rhetoric has become. How is it a helpful conversation to say “we are in the hands of the evil Democrats”? The entire tone of the letter is combative and dismissive, which doesn’t help to address any concerns he has raised. In response to his letter and the May 9 editorial “Class-size bill pushed by teachers union won’t help students,” I would ask: How many of your readers have spent time in an elementary school classroom recently? Before the pandemic, I visited several elementary classrooms in Hillsboro and Canby. Often they had 30 or more students with one teacher, no aide and at least five or more out-of-control children in spite of skilled and caring teachers. The teachers were forced to spend most of their time doing crowd control, to the detriment of most of the children’s learning experiences. I was exhausted after trying to help for just an hour or two, and I can’t imagine doing that day after day. We need to limit class sizes to a more manageable number and to provide more resources in terms of instructional aides and behavior counseling and management. Let’s talk about solutions and prioritizing funding rather than blaming and name-calling.
Hillsboro, ORkptv.com

7 people hospitalized after 'toxic exposure' at Shari's in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – Multiple people were evacuated after a toxic exposure at a Shari's Café and Pies in Hillsboro on Saturday, according to Hillsboro Fire and Rescue. Crews from HF&R, Tualatin Fire and Rescue, Metrowest Ambulance and Hillsboro Police Department responded to the 2100 block of Northwest 185th Avenue just before 10:00 a.m. Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue Hazardous Materials team also arrived to assist.
Oregon StateHerald and News

Chiloquin man charged with attempted murder

A Chiloquin man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly shot a friend in the head after an argument. According to the Oregon State Police, Jeremiah Cogburn, 36, called 911 around 10 a.m. Saturday to report that he had fought with a friend and punched him before the friend took off.
Oregon StateDemocrat-Herald

Wrong-way driver killed on I-5 near Harrisburg

A motorist driving the wrong way on Interstate 5 in south Linn County was killed when their Honda Civic collided with a semi-truck on Sunday night, according to a news release from the Oregon State Police. The crash occurred at about 10:30 p.m. near milepost 208. The name of the...