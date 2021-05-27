Cancel
Economy

France's Le Maire urges G7 to back global corporate tax

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eKWEn_0aCwtS9600

PARIS (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday it was paramount that G7 countries meeting next week in London agree on a new minimum corporate tax rate for multinational companies.

“At London’s G7, the world’s most power economies (...) must say: we agree on a new international tax, including a digital tax and a minimum tax. This will give a strong push so that at the G20 in Venice, in mid-July, a deal can be reached,” Le Maire told France inter radio.

