CCC&TI gets more COVID-19 relief funding

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute hosted a drop-in graduation ceremony for the Class of 2021 on Friday evening on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson. CCC&TI students and their guests usually gather this time of year at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir for a formal graduation ceremony. However, due to COVID-19 gathering limits, CCC&TI shifted this year’s commencement exercises to a smaller, informal event outdoors, with students and their guests lining up on the front sidewalk to await their turn to advance to the stage at the center of campus. CCC&TI faculty and staff were gathered across campus to offer applause and congratulations. Several stations were set up following the formal presentation of their degree or diploma to advance students through the celebration.