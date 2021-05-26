newsbreak-logo
Caldwell County, NC

CCC&TI gets more COVID-19 relief funding

By Carmen Boone cboone@newstopicnews.com
News-Topic
 3 days ago

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute received almost $6.4 million in COVID-19 relief funds last week, a college official said. It is the third installment of relief funds the college has received, totaling more than $10 million, President Mark Poarch said. In the most recent installment, just over half was...

