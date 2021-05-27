BT Group’s (BTGOF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BTGOF has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BT Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BT Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.www.modernreaders.com