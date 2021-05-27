Cancel
Stocks

BT Group’s (BTGOF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

By Shelly Janes
modernreaders.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BTGOF has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BT Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BT Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

