BT Group’s (BTGOF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $239.88.