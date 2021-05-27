Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.24

A number of other analysts have also commented on EQB. BMO Capital Markets raised Equitable Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$138.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Equitable Group from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$165.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equitable Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$156.89.