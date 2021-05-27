Cancel
Noblesville, IN

Noblesville Council passes wheel tax, excise surtax

By Jeff Jellison
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, the Noblesville Common Council unanimously approved two ordinances that will put in place a wheel tax and a motor vehicle excise surtax beginning January 2022 and paid when Noblesville residents register their vehicles. The funds generated from the new taxes will fund a portion of the Pleasant Street...

