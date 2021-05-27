Cancel
Hamilton County, IN

Hamilton County gearing up for Memorial Day remembrances

By Fred Swift
readthereporter.com
 14 days ago

American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts in Hamilton County will conduct their annual Memorial Day tributes to fallen veterans on May 31. The public is welcome to attend the traditional rites on Monday. Noblesville Legion and VFW honor guard members will conduct an 11 a.m. service at the...

readthereporter.com
