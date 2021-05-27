Cancel
Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

By Shelly Janes
modernreaders.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FINGF. Maxim Group raised their price target on Finning International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Finning International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Finning International from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Finning International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Finning International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.44.

www.modernreaders.com
Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Receives $38.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.70.
Scotiabank Increases Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$157.00

A number of other analysts have also commented on EQB. BMO Capital Markets raised Equitable Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$138.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Equitable Group from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$165.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equitable Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$156.89.
Canaccord Genuity Raises Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target to C$9.00

RAY.A has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Stingray Group in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on Stingray Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$8.00 price target on shares of Stingray Group in a research report on Friday.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.38.
FY2021 EPS Estimates for Alamos Gold Inc. Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Alamos Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.21. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.25 target price on the stock.
Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Increased to C$42.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Cormark raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. CSFB lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$45.70.
Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 111.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 3,110 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 5,868 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Analysts Set CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Target Price at $25.89

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.89.
Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Downgraded to “Hold” at Truist Securities

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.18.
CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $9.12 Million Stock Position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,097 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of CI Financial worth $9,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
BMO Capital Downgrades Regional Management (RM) to Market Perform

BMO Capital analyst James Fotheringham downgraded Regional Management (NYSE: RM) from Outperform to Market Perform with a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Receives $4.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.30.
Brokerages Set HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Target Price at $36.33

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.33.
Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 43,452 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,452 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Saputo (TSE:SAP) PT Raised to C$45.00

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SAP. Desjardins raised shares of Saputo from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Saputo to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.50.
Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.
Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on OVV. TD Securities boosted their price target on Ovintiv to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on Ovintiv to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.63.