Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $72.15

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 12 days ago

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.15 and last traded at $72.15, with a volume of 5140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.31. A number of equities research analysts have commented on APP...

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Applovin#Credit Suisse Group#Trading Stock#Stock Trading#Citigroup Inc#Applovin Co#Bank Of America#Truist Financial#Sec#Cfo Herald Y Chen#Applovin Corporation#Appdiscovery#Max#Applovin Daily Enter#Marketbeat Com#App Shares#App Ad Inventory#Company Stock#Company Insiders#Mobile App Developers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Marketing
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

According to Zacks, “MorphoSys AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops treatment for cancer, inflammations and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary portfolio consists of MOR208, MOR202, MOR103, MOR106 and MOR107. Its partnered programs lighthouse project includes Tremfya(R) and Gantenerumab. MorphoSys AG is based in Planegg, Germany. “. Other research analysts...
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Lowered to C$58.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EMA. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emera to C$59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CSFB boosted their price target on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$61.00 price target on shares of Emera in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$60.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on ArcBest in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.15.
Businessmodernreaders.com

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.50

Shares of Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a...
Stockscom-unik.info

Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $247,000 Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 96.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Businessmodernreaders.com

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Downgraded by Barclays

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on June 8th (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group’s (NYSE:EDR) quiet period will end on Tuesday, June 8th. Endeavor Group had issued 21,300,000 shares in its public offering on April 29th. The total size of the offering was $511,200,000 based on an initial share price of $24.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “
Stockscom-unik.info

HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.80 Million Stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Hits New 12-Month High at $409.40

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 409.40 ($5.35) and last traded at GBX 395 ($5.16), with a volume of 258723 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 389.20 ($5.08).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $135.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Prologis traded as high as $122.88 and last traded at $122.72, with a volume of 1720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.39.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $255.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $239.88.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $148.00 to $168.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. EastGroup Properties traded as high as $166.14 and last traded at $165.09, with a volume of 617 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.48.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Bank of America Raises The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $140.00

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SJM. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.00.
Stockscom-unik.info

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $17.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. RPT Realty traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 7301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.81

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$44.81 and last traded at C$44.71, with a volume of 5530 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$44.63. A number of equities analysts recently issued reports...
Stockscom-unik.info

Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.45 Million Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,559 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Lazard worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Upgraded at Bank of America

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $319.50.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $121.59

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $121.59 and last traded at $120.74, with a volume of 9076 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.51. Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.96.