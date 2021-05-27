AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $72.15

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $319.50.