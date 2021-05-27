Cancel
Financial Reports

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

By Shelly Janes
 12 days ago

According to Zacks, “Ashford Inc. is a provider of asset management and other services to companies within the hospitality industry. It is focused on managing real estate, hospitality, and securities platforms. The Company serves as the advisor to two real estate investment trusts, namely Ashford Hospitality Trust (Ashford Trust) and Ashford Hospitality Prime (Ashford Prime). Ashford Trust is focused on investing in the hospitality industry primarily within the United States. Ashford Prime invests in high RevPAR full-service and urban select-service hotels and resorts. Ashford Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Ansbert Gadicke Sells 22,296 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 22,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $711,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Shares of Synovus have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company displays an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. Organic and inorganic growth strategies position Synovus well. Further, improving interest income and credit quality will continue supporting the company’s financials in the near term. Strategic investments in merger & acquisitions, on the back of a strong capital position, are likely to fortify its business. Synovus remains well poised to grow in the quarters ahead, driven by improving economic conditions. However, persistently increasing expenses on account of technological investments, significant exposure to real estate loans and unsustainable capital deployment activities add to near-term woes of the company.”
Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,896 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

According to Zacks, “MorphoSys AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops treatment for cancer, inflammations and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary portfolio consists of MOR208, MOR202, MOR103, MOR106 and MOR107. Its partnered programs lighthouse project includes Tremfya(R) and Gantenerumab. MorphoSys AG is based in Planegg, Germany. “. Other research analysts...
Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 21,607 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,607 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) CEO Sells $1,219,500.00 in Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $1,219,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,627,262.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “DENISON MINES CORPORATION is the premier intermediate uranium producer in North America, with mining assets in the Athabasca Basin Region of Saskatchewan, Canada and the southwest United States including Colorado, Utah, and Arizona. Further,they has ownership interests in two of the four conventional uranium mills operating in North America today. The Company also has a strong exploration and development portfolio with large land positions in the United States, Canada, Zambia and Mongolia “
BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cango (NYSE:CANG) to Sell

According to Zacks, “Cango Inc. provides an automotive transaction service platform which connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers and other industry participants primarily in China. It offer automotive financing services which include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, car buyers and after-market services to car buyers. Cango Inc. is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “
Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “
Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Meredith Corporation is a media and marketing services company founded upon serving its customers and committed to building value for its shareholders. Its cornerstone is knowledge of the home, family, food and lifestyle markets. From that, Meredith has built businesses that serve well-defined audiences, deliver the messages of advertisers, and extend its brand franchises and expertise to related markets. Its products and services distinguish themselves on the basis of quality, customer service and value that can be trusted. “
Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

ARES has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.43.
Zacks Investment Research Lowers CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) to Sell

According to Zacks, “Curo Group Holdings Corp. operates as a consumer finance company. It offers unsecured and secured installment, open-end and single-pay loan services as well as renders other customer service, robust operating systems, call center and a track record services. The Company operates primarily in the United States under two principal brands, Speedy Cash and Rapid Cash and Avio Credit. Curo Group Holdings Corp. is based in WICHITA, United States. “
Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $6.61 Million Stock Position in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 535,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Limbach worth $6,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Brokerages Set Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Target Price at $10.13

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.13.
CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 204 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.06% of Markel worth $8,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Shares of GBDC opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.69.
TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “
Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Invests $19.21 Million in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 773,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,205,000. Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to...
18,807 Shares in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.