New vaccination clinics are being added in Broome County now that children aged 12 to 15 can be given the Pfizer shots. The County Health Department says appointments are being taken for clinics at the SUNY Broome Ice Center Monday, May 17 and Wednesday, May 19. Those clinics will be held from 4:40 to 6:30 p.m. so students don’t have to skip school. Go to www.gobroomecounty.com to schedule.