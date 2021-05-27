$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) This Quarter
Analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son's earnings. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.