Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Three-run third undoes Warriors

By John Josey jjosey@newstopicnews.com
News-Topic
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleGAMEWELL — Looking back over West Caldwell’s season, the Warriors have had one bad inning per game where the score got away from them. That trend held somewhat true to form Tuesday as West Iredell scored three runs in the third inning of their 4-1 win at West Caldwell. West...

www.newstopicnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Tucker
Person
Kevin Pereira
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#The Warriors#Gamewell#Tigers#Panthers#West Caldwell 63 12#Spartans#Holden#Payton Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Pierre, SDdrgnews.com

Sunfish Use Three Big Innings To Run Past Trappers

PIERRE – 11 runs in three innings by the Sioux Falls Sunfish broke open a tight game Wednesday and sent Sioux Falls over the Pierre Trappers 13-5 at Hyde Stadium, the Trappers’ sixth loss in a row. Carter Tibbits drove in three runs for the Sunfish. Cade Kalehuawehe and Dane...
Pawtucket, RIPawtucket Times

Raiders run past Warriors

PAWTUCKET — Tolman junior Gina Carpenter saw she was batting seventh in the order for Shea/Tolman co-op in Thursday’s Division IV semifinal against rival Central Falls and had a simple thought. “Where I was in the lineup I knew I needed to have some big hits, so I viewed myself...
Baseballnsnavs.com

Three-Run Eighth Inning Sends Navs Past Sanford, 4-2

LYNN, Mass. -- An early-season trend of close games continued for the North Shore Navigators as they put together a three-run rally in the eighth inning on the way to a 4-2 win over the Northern Division rival Sanford Mainers in Wednesday night’s New England Collegiate Baseball League game at Fraser Field.
Manchester, NHUnion Leader

Three-run eighth lifts Fishers

MANCHESTER – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats pushed across three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to rally past the Hartford Yard Goats, 3-1, on Friday night at Delta Dental Stadium. After failing to hit the board against Yard Goats starter Frank Duncan, the Fisher Cats took advantage...
BaseballWDIO-TV

Panthers hope experience contributes to a deep run in third straight trip to state

The South Ridge baseball team has departed for their third straight trip to the Class A state tournament. The Panthers are led by first-year head coach Aaron Weber. To clinch their spot in the state tournament, South Ridge upset Silver Bay, then got past North Woods to claim the Section 7A title. The Panthers now sit 21-3 heading into the quarterfinals and while Weber is new to the program, a number of his upper classmen, including senior Connor Bushbaum, have valuable state experience.
High SchoolPosted by
MassLive.com

High School Sports Scoreboard for June 14: Three-run third inning lifts Franklin Tech softball past Pioneer Valley & more

The duo of Lauren and Lilly Ross guided Franklin Tech softball to victory on Monday, as the Eagles hung on to defeat Pioneer Valley 4-3. Lauren, who also started in the circle and got the win for Franklin Tech, recorded a pair of RBIs on a base hit while Lilly secured a pair of hits and knocked in the other two runs. Kaitline Trudeau scored two of the Eagles’ four runs after reaching base via a pair of doubles. The key moment for Franklin Tech came in the third innings, as they erased an early 1-0 deficit with a three-run inning to take a two-run lead.
BaseballColumbus Telegram

Six-run third sends Lakeveiw Seniors to 8-0

The Platte Center Post 283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors are struggling through a tough stretch of bumps and bruises throughout the roster. Yet, while Bank of the Valley might not be 100%, it's still to much to handle for most opponents. The Lakeview Seniors improved to 8-0 Monday...
MLBWNDU

Cubs tie season-best mark with eight runs in the third

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs clubbed eight runs on seven hits in the top of the third and cruised to the finish line. South Bend was held hitless until the third, when they came out hot from the beginning of the frame. Jake Slaughter led things off with a double, and Josue Huma moved him to third with a sacrifice bunt. The next seven batters would reach base, leading to four South Bend runs. Bradlee Beesley, Delvin Zinn and Tyler Durna drove in the first three with RBI singles, and then Nelson Velazquez ripped a double down the left field line to make it 4-0. Consecutive walks, including a bases loaded walk of Jake Washer, made it 5-0 and chased the Kernels’ starter Kody Funderburk.
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Trey Mancini: Scores three runs

Mancini went 3-for-5 with three runs scored and a double Wednesday against Cleveland. Mancini was a regular on the basepaths Wednesday, and he managed his first multi-hit effort since June 8. He came around to score on every occasion to bring his season total to 38 runs scored across 276 plate appearances. He's supplemented that with 12 home runs, 48 RBI and a .275/.355/.484 line.
NBANBC Sports

Warriors' Wiseman gets three All-Rookie first team votes

James Wiseman saw his rookie season with the Warriors end prematurely after a meniscus injury, but a number of voters still believed he deserved a spot on one of the two NBA All-Rookie teams from the 2020-21 season. Wiseman wasn't named to either the first or second-team Thursday, but he...
Phillips, WIAPG of Wisconsin

Logger girls tie for third, boys run fourth at regional

The Phillips High School girls' track and field team tied for third and the Logger boys placed fourth at the WIAA Div. 3 Chequamegon Regional on Monday, June 14, at the Park Falls Athletic Complex. Team scores in the girls' meet were: Chequamegon, 163; Hurley, 108; Phillips, 102; South Shore/Washburn,...
BaseballCBS Sports

Rangers' Jose Trevino: Clocks three-run shot

Trevino went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer in Monday's 8-3 win over the Athletics. Trevino's three-run blast in the sixth inning put the game out of reach and helped secure the win for Texas. Since his last homer on June 3, he had been stuck in a 1-for-22 slump. The 28-year-old catcher has three home runs, 15 RBI and a .554 OPS through 161 plate appearances.
MLBchatsports.com

Pittsburgh Pirates: Three Potential Third-Round Picks

Apr 28, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates general manager Ben Cherington observes batting practice from the dugout before the game against the Kansas City Royals at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports. We’ve done plenty of coverage on potential first and second round picks. Now, let’s take...
Eugene, ORMinneapolis Star Tribune

Gophers senior Bethany Hasz places third in 5,000 run in NCAA meet

Bethany Hasz of the Gophers placed third in the 5,000-meter run on Saturday in the NCAA track and field meet in Eugene, Ore. The redshirt senior from Alexandria, Minn., finished in 15 minutes, 30.57 seconds behind North Carolina State's Elly Henes (15:28.05) and Notre Dame's Katie Wasserman (15:28.68). Earlier this...
MLBwtvbam.com

Home runs help Tigers snap three game losing streak

KANSAS CITY, MO (WKZO AM/FM) – Willi Castro, Niko Goodrum, and Robbie Grossman went deep as the Detroit Tigers trounced the Royals 10-3 in Kansas City last night. Miguel Cabrera, Nomar Mazara, and Jonathan Schoop also drove in runs for Detroit, which snapped a three-game skid. Cabrera had three hits in the game.
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Casey Mize: Yields three runs in no-decision

Mize allowed three runs on eight hits and a walk over five innings in Sunday's win over the Angels. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision. Mize gave up exactly three runs for the fourth straight start and hasn't given up more than three runs in any of his last 10 outings dating back to April. The right-handed rookie was cursed by the long ball Sunday, with all three runs coming on a pair of homers by Jared Walsh and Shohei Ohtani. He's sporting a 3.61 ERA and a 66:24 K:BB through 82.1 innings this season. Mize is projected to face Houston at home next weekend.
Williamsport, PAlycomingathletics.com

Three Warriors earn College Player Award of Distinction

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. – Three Lycoming College men's soccer players – seniors Jared Moses (Baltimore, Md./McDonogh School) and Alex Henry (Carlisle, Pa./Carlisle) and sophomore Brayden Wise (Baltimore, Md./Archbishop Curley) - were honored amongst just 184 others to earn the inaugural United Soccer Coaches College Player Award of Distinction, the organization has announced.
Baseballnorthwoodsleague.com

Honkers Take Game Two of Doubleheader Thanks to Three-Run Eighth

In a back-and-forth ballgame that featured a couple of lead changes, The Honkers used a three-run bottom of the eighth inning to take the lead and come away with the win. The Honker bats totaled eleven hits, reaching double digits for the first time since June sixth. With the score...