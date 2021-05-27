Three-run third undoes Warriors

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs clubbed eight runs on seven hits in the top of the third and cruised to the finish line. South Bend was held hitless until the third, when they came out hot from the beginning of the frame. Jake Slaughter led things off with a double, and Josue Huma moved him to third with a sacrifice bunt. The next seven batters would reach base, leading to four South Bend runs. Bradlee Beesley, Delvin Zinn and Tyler Durna drove in the first three with RBI singles, and then Nelson Velazquez ripped a double down the left field line to make it 4-0. Consecutive walks, including a bases loaded walk of Jake Washer, made it 5-0 and chased the Kernels’ starter Kody Funderburk.