Kentucky Tourism Identifies State’s Top Swimming Holes

Back in August of 2020, a group of Evansville residents got together and decided the city's official flag was in desperate need of an upgrade. So, they created the Evansville Flag Project and encouraged all city residents to submit a drawing or concept of what they would like the new flag to look like. After receiving a number of submissions, a group of local designers used them as inspiration to create a number of designs which they narrowed down to four finalists, and now they're asking you to help pick which will represent our city.