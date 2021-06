Following Piers Morgan's unfounded attack on Naomi Osaka, several celebrities, as well as tens of thousands of social media users, have been using their platforms to commend the tennis star. We've previously reported on Osaka first choosing not to sit down with reporters at the French Open because she felt as if it was detrimental to her mental health. After she was fined $15K for skipping the press junket, worldwide controversy erupted and soon, she returned to share that she would be pulling out of the French Open altogether.