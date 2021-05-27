Ecolab Launches Digital Solution for Food and Beverage Production that Optimizes Water Usage and Reduces Operating Costs
Ecolab’s new service, Water Flow Intelligence, uses IoT and predictive analytics to improve sustainability, ensure product quality, minimize water risk and optimize its use. Ecolab Inc., the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services, launched Water Flow Intelligence, a digital service that provides industry with real-time visibility of water usage at the enterprise, site and asset levels.foodindustryexecutive.com