Ecolab Launches Digital Solution for Food and Beverage Production that Optimizes Water Usage and Reduces Operating Costs

Water is vital for all life and integral to the functioning and productivity of Earth’s ecosystems. Water is also central to food systems—as a basic component of food and drink, and in production, processing, and preparation of food. Another use of water, WASH (water supply, sanitation, and hygiene), is essential for human health and nutrition. Access to water and sanitation is a basic human right, like the right to food. Unfortunately, water scarcity and pollution are becoming more prevalent and affecting poorer populations disproportionately, particularly farmers. Malnutrition levels are also on the rise, particularly in rural areas, and are strongly correlated with water scarcity.