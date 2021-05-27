South County allies combine efforts to stop Covid-19 in its tracks by increasing vaccinations.

The scourge of Covid-19 hit the agricultural area of South County especially hard, making up nearly half of the more than 43,000 cases in Monterey County since the pandemic began. And yet despite concerted efforts by everyone from local officials to the federal government to pump vaccines into the region, South County has lagged behind the rest of the county. As of May 24, the Monterey County Health Department reports that the region’s vaccination rate for eligible residents ages 12 and up is at 52 percent, compared to Salinas with 67 percent, just barely ahead of the Peninsula and Big Sur at 66 percent.