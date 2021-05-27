Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monterey County, CA

South County allies combine efforts to stop Covid-19 in its tracks by increasing vaccinations.

By Pam Marino
montereycountyweekly.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe scourge of Covid-19 hit the agricultural area of South County especially hard, making up nearly half of the more than 43,000 cases in Monterey County since the pandemic began. And yet despite concerted efforts by everyone from local officials to the federal government to pump vaccines into the region, South County has lagged behind the rest of the county. As of May 24, the Monterey County Health Department reports that the region’s vaccination rate for eligible residents ages 12 and up is at 52 percent, compared to Salinas with 67 percent, just barely ahead of the Peninsula and Big Sur at 66 percent.

www.montereycountyweekly.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monterey County, CA
Monterey County, CA
Health
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Monterey County, CA
Government
City
Salinas, CA
Monterey County, CA
Coronavirus
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Vaccinations#Community Health#Health Workers#Nonprofits#The Community Foundation#The Vida Project#Mee Memorial Hospital#Vida#Oaxacan#Clinica De Salud#Soledad Medical Center#Mass Vaccination Clinics#Concerted Efforts#Vaccination Appointments#Allies#Populations#South County#North County#Agricultural Workers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Nonprofit Organizations
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Salinas, CAkingcityrustler.com

Salinas Valley community leaders gather to talk trash, recycling

SALINAS VALLEY — A virtual meeting was recently held to discuss Waste Management’s SmartTruck program and how it fits into compliance with new organics and recycling laws. Residents were able to learn the reasons why collection services have undergone changes, which include closer monitoring of their discarded waste with the potential for fines, during the April 21 community meeting.
Salinas, CAkion546.com

Salinas City Council to consider cutting police funding

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The Salinas City Council is expected to consider cutting police funding at an upcoming meeting, according to Monterey County Supervisor Steve McShane. In response, a petition is circulating online arguing in favor of continuing full funding for the Salinas Police Department over the next six years. According...
Monterey County, CAMonterey County Herald

Monterey County Agricultural Education gets $2,500 donation

Norm Groot, executive director of the Monterey County Farm Bureau and a local farmer, recently directed a $2,500 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to the Monterey County Agricultural Education Inc. Since 2010, the America’s Farmers programs have awarded more than $59 million to community nonprofits, aspiring ag students...
Monterey County, CAmontereycountyweekly.com

How some Pacific Grove middle and high school students became quite possibly the first 12- to 15-year-olds vaccinated against Covid-19 in Monterey County.

Pam Marino here, with a tale that some current Pacific Grove middle and high school students will tell their grandchildren decades from now when recalling the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s all about the fateful day that they were quite possibly the first 12- to 15-year-olds vaccinated against Covid-19 in Monterey County, three days ahead of the rest of the nation, which officially started vaccinating that age group as of today.
Monterey County, CAmontereycountyweekly.com

UPDATED: A guide to Covid-19 vaccinations in Monterey County.

How things have changed since health care workers were first vaccinated against Covid-19 in Monterey County in December. For awhile vaccines were hard to get, now they are plentiful. While more than half of Monterey County residents from age 16 and up have received at least one dose, the vaccinations will continue until as many people as possible are protected against the deadly virus.
Monterey County, CAoldmonterey.org

Vaccinated? Don't drop your mask yet.

An important reminder from the Monterey County Health Department: Monterey County is still under California State masking guidelines. At this time, people fully vaccinated for Covid still need to wear a mask indoors when they are out in the community. Read current California State guidelines here and stay tuned for...
Monterey County, CAmontereycountyweekly.com

Covid-19 vaccines for 12-15 year olds available starting today.

The U.S. reached another milestone in the fight against Covid-19 today. Children between the ages of 12-15 are officially eligible to be vaccinated after the Food and Drug Administration approved and other agencies recommended the use of the Pfizer vaccine for that age group. Sites all around Monterey County began...
Monterey County, CAKSBW.com

State approves COVID-19 vaccine for those as young as 12

The California Department of Public has approved the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12-15, according to a press release Wednesday. The decision comes after Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave its approval for those 12-15 years old. The FDA authorized the emergency use of the...
Monterey County, CAMonterey County Herald

Two new members elected to Monterey County Film Commission board

The Monterey County Film Commission has elected two new members to its board of directors. Annee Martin and Ron Brown will serve three-year terms on the board of the nonprofit. Martin is partner/owner of Ami Carmel Boutique and Sanctuary Vacation Rentals. She has nonprofit volunteering experience with the Monterey County...
Monterey County, CAkion546.com

Fort Hunter Liggett open to the public for Armed Forces Day

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Fort Hunter Liggett is opening its doors to the public Saturday in honor of Armed Forces Day. The event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and gives members of the public the chance to speak with soldiers and army civilians. Visitors can also fire a M4 at a virtual target, check out official equipment and take a look inside the barracks.
Salinas, CAMonterey County Herald

Approval for Pfizer vaccine use in 12-15 year olds expected this week

SALINAS – The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been granted emergency use authorization for children 12-15 years old, but vaccinating that age group is still not authorized until the Centers for Disease Control’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices dispatches its recommendations, according to the Monterey County Health Department. The U.S. Food...