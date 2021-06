The 48-year-old future Hall of Famer made the announcement on the Pat McAfee Show, saying: "By Friday, if the paperwork goes in, you heard it here first." Vinatieri was unsigned last season. He suffered a knee injury at the end of the 2019 season and was placed on the injured reserve by the Indianapolis Colts. He had surgery prior to the start of the coronavirus pandemic, but did not play in 2020.