Vancouver, WA

Product Inspection: X-Ray Industry Capabilities Increase Two-Fold

By Press
foodindustryexecutive.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABM Equipment doubles industry-standard capabilities with Eagle Product Inspection technologies. Vancouver, WA – ABM Equipment is detecting foreign material half the size previously possible for the industry using new hardware and software from Eagle. A mix of improved detector boards, generators, and algorithms have improved detectability across the board, making stainless steel detectable at 0.3 mm in many products.

foodindustryexecutive.com
