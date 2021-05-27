Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moscow, ID

BACK ISSUES

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
 12 days ago

Many people across the country are turning to bicycles to stay active while socially distancing themselves from others. The trend of buying new bicycles and bringing old ones into the shop for tuneups is keeping inventories low and repair staffs booked at bike shops. “Nobody expected a worldwide pandemic to lead to a rush on bicycles, which is essentially what we’ve seen,” said Colleen MacDonald, service manager at B&L Bicycles in Pullman. … A proposal to install technology to broadcast city meetings in the new Pullman City Hall building passed with a 4-3 vote at the Pullman City Council meeting. Councilors expressed concern about spending $141,337 to install new audio visual equipment in the city hall building located on Crestview Street. The city is anticipating a possible budget deficit between $4 million and $6.9 million because of how the COVID-19 pandemic is hurting revenues.

dnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moscow, ID
City
Deary, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#B L Bicycles#The Pullman City Council#Moscow Middle School#R2#Residential Transitional#Lola Clyde Park#I Minerals Inc#Things#Budget Deficit#Councilors#Repair Staffs#City Meetings#Administrators#Development#Bike Shops#Restrooms#Multi Use Sport Court#Trend#Rapt Attention
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Latah County, IDMoscow-Pullman Daily News

MEETINGS/AGENDAS

Call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate. 9 a.m. — Idaho Counties Risk Management Program supervisor training at the Latah County Fairgrounds. Courthouse, Colfax, attend online at zoom.us/j/250921172. 9 a.m. — Workshop. 10 a.m. — Recess. 10:15 a.m. — Reconvene. Resolution Revising Commissioners Meeting Schedule. Resolution Establishing American Rescue...
Moscow, IDMoscow-Pullman Daily News

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

On April 28, the Moscow Planning and Zoning Commission approved and advanced the Harvest Hills Development proposal, Areas 1 and 2, to the City Council for final approval. To objections regarding the wisdom of developing land susceptible to flooding and locating businesses in an area used mostly for sport and recreation, P and Z members commented,“Change is going to come whether we like it or not … ”; “ … that’s the way it is … ”; “We can’t stop this … ”; “You can get used to it ...”; “Moscow is going to change.”
Latah County, IDpullmanradio.com

Special Election Tuesday In Latah County

Voters in several parts of Latah County have decisions to make during Tuesday’s special election. The North Latah Highway District has a commissioner race to be decided between Richard Hansen and Tim McKinney. Bethany Lynn Davis and write-in candidates Richard Hooker and Katie Swant are running for 2 positions on the Princeton-Hampton Sewer District Board. The Whitepine School District in Deary has an 880,000 one-year replacement maintenance and operations levy on the ballot.
Moscow, IDPosted by
Moscow Pullman Daily News

Emsi, St. John Hardware enjoy new digs

Emsi and St. John Hardware and Implement vacated their former Moscow locations and are operating at their new facilities. Emsi, a labor market data company, built a four-story, 70,000-square-foot building on the former St. John Hardware property just south of the Moscow Recycling Center. It previously operated on Jackson Street, near the intersection of Sixth Street, but it outgrew the building.
Moscow, IDLewiston Morning Tribune

Officer Newbill Kids Safety Fair canceled out of abundance of caution

The board of directors for the Officer Newbill Kids Safety Fair announced that the event, set to be held June 5, has been canceled. While many community members have been vaccinated, and COVID-19 numbers are improving, a news release said the board chose to cancel out of an abundance of caution.
Moscow, IDKPVI Newschannel 6

Ybarra talks with Moscow High students about social justice bill

MOSCOW — Moscow High School seniors appeared unimpressed with legislative efforts to curtail alleged social justice programming in Idaho’s K-12 system while speaking Thursday with State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra. Ybarra visited with a high school history class while touring the state as part of her legislative “roadshow.”
Latah County, IDMoscow-Pullman Daily News

Local Briefs: SEL to have vaccine clinic for residents ages 12 and older

In response to the Washington State Department of Health’s expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories will have a vaccine clinic for people ages 12 and older. The clinic, at 1825 Schweitzer Drive in Pullman, is scheduled for 3-6 p.m. Friday and will administer first doses of the Pfizer BioNTech...
Moscow, IDLewiston Morning Tribune

Happenings

The Moscow Farmers Market is set for 8 A.M. TO 1 P.M. TODAY in downtown Moscow on Main Street and Friendship Square. The Motor-In Moscow Farmers Market curbside service is available for prepaid pick-up every Saturday, May through October, 8-10 a.m., in the first parking bay behind Friendship Square in the Jackson Street parking lot. Face coverings are required in outdoor public settings when individuals are unable to maintain a 6-foot distance from others outside their household. For at-risk individuals, there will be a designated shopping hour from 8-9 a.m. Pets, emotional support animals and comfort animals are limited to downtown sidewalks during market hours. Only Americans with Disabilities Act service animals are permitted on Main Street. No vaping, tobacco chewing, or traditional smoking is permitted. More information is available online at bit.ly/3uQOqKX.
Moscow, IDMoscow-Pullman Daily News

PUBLIC RECORDS

Paul Garrett, 24, and Ashlee Schaub, 21, both of Moscow. Collin Resop and Morgan Bowden, both 20, and of Moscow. Christopher Kehrer, 52, of Moscow, was convicted of possession of methamphetamine and sentenced to 33 days in jail. Wednesday. Matthew Mackler, 46, of Potlatch, was convicted of DUI and sentenced...
Moscow, IDMoscow-Pullman Daily News

Principal on the roof

West Park Elementary School Principal Brian Smith capped off April by pitching a tent and spending the night on the school’s roof in Moscow to reward students for meeting reading goals for the month. Smith brought his bongos, and a good time was had by all.
Moscow, IDPosted by
Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow council wants development to be affordable

The Moscow Affordable Housing Trust could purchase about three acres from BBC LLC, which has 232 acres, off West Palouse River Drive to build affordable homes. The Moscow City Council last week expressed a desire to promote affordable housing in the proposed residential development southwest of town. Bill Belknap, deputy...
Moscow, IDMoscow-Pullman Daily News

Climate change won’t waitfor the political chair-warmers

Young people get it. Climate change is real. It’s happening fast. Consequences are dire. Humans are responsible. Unfortunately, it’ll take years for many of those youngsters to be able to vote, let alone set policy. By then, it could be too late. Government officials must take action now to give younger generations a chance. Climate won’t wait for political chair-warmers.
Orofino, IDPosted by
Orofino Dispatch

Orofino events calendar

1. Meaningful Change for Ourselves and the World - a talk on Christian Science; 2. TMT K-5th grades (3 credits); 3. Summer UIdaho Bound Lodging; 4. Phi Gamma Delta 101st Pig Dinner Weekend; 5. Supporting Student to Student Mathematical Discussions;
Moscow, IDuidaho.edu

His Studies Sparked a Fire

MOSCOW — Author Norman Maclean tapped into a Western archetype with the title of his 1992 book, “Young Men and Fire.” Fighting fire and, let’s admit it, playing with fire are activities young men are drawn to. It’s fun, exciting and, at times, it’s dangerous. Fire was certainly part of the appeal for Garrett Borth when it came time to choose a capstone engineering project to work on during his senior year at the University of Idaho. Read more.
Moscow, IDuidaho.edu

VandalStar Committee Cares and Leads

Thank you to the VandalStar Implementation Committee for its continued partnership and commitment in leading the development of VandalStar at U of I. The members of this committee — which include students, faculty and staff — meet regularly to provide input and a guiding voice to create a supportive system that serves all students and their academic success goals.
Moscow, IDMoscow-Pullman Daily News

LOCAL BRIEFS

Annual Moscow safety fair canceled for second straight year. The board of directors for the Officer Newbill Kids Safety Fair announced Thursday the event is being canceled for the second straight year. The fair normally occurs on the first Saturday in June and provides families access to resources to better protect their children.
Latah County, IDPosted by
Moscow Pullman Daily News

Eight new COVID-19 cases reported on Palouse

Local health agencies reported five new COVID-19 cases in Latah County and three in Whitman County Wednesday. The five Latah County cases increased the county’s total to 3,137 (2,974 confirmed and 163 probable cases). The new cases include two people in the 18-29 age range, two people in their 40s and one man in his 30s.