Thousands evacuate Congo’s Goma amid renewed volcano threat

Powerful aftershocks from the Mount Nyiragongo volcano rocked the eastern DR Congo city of Goma on Tuesday as the death toll from the disaster climbed to 32 and thousands were feared homeless. Three days after Africa's most active volcano roared back into life, spewing lava that reached the outskirts of the city of 1.5 million people, tremors were shaking the region every 10 to 15 minutes. And two major cracks, running up to several hundred metres (yards) in length and dozens of centimetres (roughly two feet) in width in some places, opened up near the city's main hospital and on a major highway near the airport, worrying residents who have only just returned home after Saturday's eruption. "We don't know what to do -- we're in a quandary, there's no instructions from the authorities, even though everything is moving," said Goma resident Furaha Nyirere, visibly anxious.