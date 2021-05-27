Cancel
Thousands evacuate Congo’s Goma amid renewed volcano threat

By JUSTIN KABUMBA KATUMWA, AL-HADJI KUDRA MALIRO
dailyjournal.net
 12 days ago

GOMA, Congo — Tens of thousands of people are fleeing the city of Goma in eastern Congo fearing another volcanic eruption by Mount Nyiragongo, which spewed lava near the city last week. Traffic was jammed and pedestrians streamed through the streets, desperate to escape the impending danger. A new eruption...

www.dailyjournal.net
UNHCR condemns deadliest attack in Burkina Faso in years

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, strongly condemns the latest attack by armed groups that killed at least 138 civilians in Burkina Faso, the deadliest attack since 2015. On 5 June, gunmen attacked the village of Solhan in Burkina Faso’s northeast Sahel region, near the border with Niger. Assailants stormed the village in the middle of the night and executed 138 men, women and children. Houses and the market were set ablaze. Close to 40 people were seriously injured and taken to hospitals in the region and in the capital city, Ouagadougou.
AfricaBirmingham Star

At least 55 Killed in Eastern Congo Massacres, UNSays

BENI, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO - At least 55 people were killed overnight in two attacks on villages in eastern Congo, the United Nations said on Monday, in potentially the worst night of violence the area has seen in at least four years. The army and a local civil rights...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Story on second volcano eruption in eastern Congo is withdrawn

The story slugged CONGO-VOLCANO/ and headlined “Small eruption recorded at second volcano in eastern Congo” is withdrawn after the government updated its information to say no eruption took place. The government originally said a small eruption had taken place at Mount Nyamuragira. Later, in a tweet, the communications ministry said:...
Environmentbaltimoregaylife.com

Tens of thousands of people fled a new volcanic eruption in Goma abroad

The Nyiragongo Volcano, which has a height of 3,470 meters, is one of the most active volcanoes in Africa. The volcano has erupted at least 34 times since the 1980s. Since 2002, the Nyiragongo River has released clouds of ash and gases and often emits lava ruffles into the crater. The volcano erupted again on May 22, but authorities fear it will not stop there. There have been earthquakes in the east of the city, and magma is feared to collect under those neighborhoods and under Lake Kivu.
Environmentglobalministries.org

Volcano Eruption in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Volcano Eruption in the Democratic Republic of Congo. A natural disaster has just struck our brothers and sisters of North Kivu following the volcanic eruption of the Nyiragongo, near the city of Goma on Saturday, May 22 in the evening. Indeed, the eruption began without warning in the evening when...
EnvironmentPosted by
AFP

Volcano aftershocks rattle DR Congo city as death toll rises

Powerful aftershocks from the Mount Nyiragongo volcano rocked the eastern DR Congo city of Goma on Tuesday as the death toll from the disaster climbed to 32 and thousands were feared homeless. Three days after Africa's most active volcano roared back into life, spewing lava that reached the outskirts of the city of 1.5 million people, tremors were shaking the region every 10 to 15 minutes. And two major cracks, running up to several hundred metres (yards) in length and dozens of centimetres (roughly two feet) in width in some places, opened up near the city's main hospital and on a major highway near the airport, worrying residents who have only just returned home after Saturday's eruption. "We don't know what to do -- we're in a quandary, there's no instructions from the authorities, even though everything is moving," said Goma resident Furaha Nyirere, visibly anxious.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Congo's Goma hit by tremors after volcanic eruption, scores missing

Repeated tremors shook the Congolese city of Goma on Monday, unnerving families still reeling from a volcano eruption at the weekend that destroyed nearby villages, displaced thousands and killed at least 32 people. Mount Nyiragongo, one of the world's most active and dangerous volcanoes, erupted on Saturday evening, sending a...
Homelesskfgo.com

Around 20,000 homeless, 40 missing in Congo volcano aftermath, says U.N.

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) – More than 20,000 people are homeless and 40 still missing in the aftermath of a volcanic eruption in eastern Congo that killed dozens and continues to cause strong earthquakes in the nearby city of Goma, the United Nations said on Wednesday. Saturday’s eruption...
BBC

DR Congo's Goma volcano: Desperate search for children missing after eruption

The lava that flowed from Mount Nyiragongo on Saturday evening cut a path of destruction through a northern district of Goma, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. Around 500 houses were flattened and the UN's children's agency, Unicef, says that more than 100 children are missing after having been separated from their parents.
Africabbcgossip.com

Hundreds of thousands flee Goma after Mount Nyiragongo eruption

Hundreds of thousands of people have fled the city of Goma in DR Congo amid warnings that a volcano which erupted at the weekend killing 32 could burst again at any moment. Parts of Goma were almost deserted on Friday as panicked residents crammed on to government boats and buses or else begged taxi drivers to get them out of the city, parts of which have already been destroyed.
Environmenttucsonpost.com

Second Volcano Erupts Near DR Congo's Goma City: Govt

BENI, DR CONGO, - A second volcano erupted Saturday near the eastern DR Congo city of Goma, a week after Mount Nyiragongo roared back into life, causing devastation and sparking an exodus. "Today the Murara volcano near an uninhabited area of Virunga erupted," government spokesman Patrick Muyaya said, referring to...
AfricaTracks

UNHCR rushing to help displaced after volcano eruption in DR Congo

Following the eruption of the Mount Nyiragongo volcano in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on 22 May, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is assessing the needs of affected communities in the city of Goma. Thousands of people fled their homes on foot on Saturday night, carrying mattresses and...
Environmentnewsverses.com

Congo’s Mount Nyiragongo volcano erupted over the weekend. That is what it regarded like

A whole bunch of kids are feared lacking or have been separated from their households after Mount Nyiragongo erupted within the jap Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday. The United Nations Kids’s Fund (UNICEF) stated Sunday that the kids have been misplaced amid chaos as residents fled the close by metropolis of Goma. Greater than 150 kids have been separated from their households and greater than 170 kids are feared to be lacking, the company stated.
EnvironmentVoice of America

Fearing Volcanic Eruption, Thousands Flee Goma in Eastern DRC

GENEVA - U.N. aid agencies say residents of Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo are fleeing the city in fear of further volcanic eruptions from Mount Nyiragongo. Barely one week has passed since thousands of people in eastern Congo fled to neighboring Rwanda to escape lava flowing down on their towns.