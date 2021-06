Five businesses on West Pullman Road in Moscow were reportedly vandalized, Moscow Police Department Capt. Will Krasselt said. The exterior walls and some windows of Tri-State Outfitters, Inland Cellular, Idaho State Liquor Store, Sherwin-Williams Paints and Idaho Inn were reportedly spray-painted. Krasselt said a box van and trailer belonging to the Idaho Inn were also spray-painted outside the business. It appears the same website spray-painted on the Pullman Islamic Center last week was spray-painted on the trailer outside the Idaho Inn. … A pop-up drive-in theater will offer free weekly movies in Moscow courtesy of the University of Idaho, the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre and the city of Moscow. UI Director of Administrative Operations Jeremy Barron said a reasonably new movie will be shown in the parking lot of the ASUI-Kibbie Activity Center. Before joining forces, Barron said the UI, the city and the Kenworthy were all individually investigating the possibility of erecting a local drive-in theater and it just made sense to pool their efforts.