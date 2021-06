Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks was quite an interesting game. The 76ers, being 29-7 at home, were supposed to make a statement by winning the first game against the Hawks. But things didn’t quite go as planned. The Hawks came into the Wells Fargo Center and put on a shooting clinic, hitting 20 threes and shooting 51.2 percent from the field. After that game, the question became apparent: what happened to the Sixers tonight? Was it the coaching staff? Was it Ben Simmons not hitting free throws?