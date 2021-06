Canadian artist and guitarist, Sparkee wins Tiësto’s remix contest with his groovy rendition of “The Business.” Back in March, Tiësto announced a remix competition for his new track, “The Business” with Label Radar offering one winner an official release on Atlantic Records along with $7,000 worth of studio gear and plugins. Of all of the producers that entered the competition (over 3000 producers) Sparkee took the cake and won the competition with his unique and fresh take on the original track. Since it's release, Sparkee's remix has already amassed well over 900,000 streams. Tiësto announced Sparkee as the winner of the remix contest on his Instagram page, take a look here to check it out!