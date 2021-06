The Oregon Winegrowers Association partnered with Oregon State University to successfully secure $2.68 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to increase OSU’s capacity to test wine and winegrapes for smoke impacts during wildfire events and to conduct research into mitigation techniques. The funding comes in the waning days of the 2021 legislative session. There was stiff competition for these monies, with legislators submitting more than $30 billion in requests for a $2 billion allocation. The wine industry, in partnership with OSU, developed a strong proposal to address the need for Oregon growers and wineries to have a local testing option after OSU pivoted to be a resource during the devastating 2020 wildfire season.