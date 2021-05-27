Cancel
Opinion/Letter: Carroll Foy would put people, justice first

By Letter to the Editor
Daily Progress
 2021-05-27

We can count on Del. Jennifer Caroll Foy as our next governor because she has borne the brunt of injustice and has always fought for a more just Virginia. Del. Carroll Foy grew up in Petersburg — which she says was “a community fighting every day just to get by.” Carroll Foy says that people there worked multiple jobs to barely make ends meet and that schools were not equipped with the resources they needed. In Carroll Foy’s own home, she says, the family had to cut her grandma’s “lifesaving prescription drugs in half some months so they could afford both the medication and their mortgage.”

