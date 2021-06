Liquor Vote is June 23: Detroit Lakes voters will be offered a chance Wednesday to decide whether or not they want the city or private business engaged in the business of selling on-sale liquor within the city limits. The specific question that voters must decide upon is this: "Shall the City of Detroit Lakes issue liquor licenses to private persons for the operation of 'on sale' liquor stores in connection with a restaurant or hotel-motel?" The 'nitty gritty' of the situation is this: A "yes" vote means that the city should let private enterprise operate on-sale or by-the-drink liquor, but the city will remain in the off-sale, or bottle-shop business. A "no" vote means a continuation of the city operating both on and off-sale liquor.