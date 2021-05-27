Cancel
Lake County, MT

Time Capsule: Too many wars

By Lake County Leader
Lake County Leader
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week in Lake County news archives. In Jack Welch’s lifetime, just two years short of a century, “we went from the ox yoke to the moon.”. But advances in technology have done little to uproot human aggression. In an interview last week, the World War I veteran urged people to find “some other way of doing it besides war.”

leaderadvertiser.com
