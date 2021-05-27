The Disco Biscuits at Home: The Fillmore Philadelphia

Can't Hold A Lover That Is Gone (6:22) Review: After years working alongside Gianluca Salvadori in Italian stoner rock/dub disco fusionists Almunia, Leo Cecanti has decided to strike out on his own. Minor Circle, his full-length debut solo set, is little less than inspired. Full of layered guitar textures (both acoustic and electric), shuffling grooves, sun-bright melodies and dreamy chords, it's a much more Balearic affair than Cecanti's joint works - albeit one that still includes plenty of nods towards psychedelic rock, chugging cosmic disco and jazz-rock. The whole thing is impeccably produced, mixed and mastered, meaning each of Cecanti's numerous musical elements (and there are many on each track) seem to leap from the speakers towards you.