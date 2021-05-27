Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Disco Biscuits at Home: The Fillmore Philadelphia

musicfestnews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Disco Biscuits at Home: The Fillmore Philadelphia. Those Biscuit boys have been busy, with shows in Orlando, Above the Caves, St. Louis, Kansas City, Denver, Frederick, and Augusta. Before they head to Red Rocks this weekend, they got in one more home game — at The Fillmore Philadelphia. This...

musicfestnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disco Biscuits#Rock Candy#The Fillmore#Music Video#Denver#Orlando#Home Game#Red Rocks#Fillmore Philadelphia#St Louis#Tickets#Kansas City#Towel Day#Remember When#Augusta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Music
Related
MusicJamBase

The Disco Biscuits Announce City Bisco 2021 Concerts & New Haven Livestreams, Postpone Camp Bisco To 2022

While Camp Bisco won’t take place this summer, The Disco Biscuits will return to their hometown of Philadelphia for City Bisco at The Pavilion at The Mann Center for Performing Arts over the same weekend the festival usually takes place, July 9 – 10. Additionally, the band will team with Couchtour.TV and FANS.live to offer livestreams of their upcoming concerts at Westville Music Bowl in New Haven, Connecticut this Friday, June 4 and Saturday, June 5.
Swanzey, NHJamBase

The Disco Biscuits Announce August 2021 Concerts In New Hampshire

Jamtronica pioneers The Disco Biscuits will play Northlands Live in Swanzey, New Hampshire for two nights this summer. The band’s debut concerts at the venue are slated for Friday, August 20 and Saturday, August 21. Fans can enter the fan club lottery through Seated for first dibs on tickets (August...
MLSReading Eagle

Reading United AC home on Friday vs. Philadelphia Lone Star

Reading United AC will host Philadelphia Lone Star Friday in USL League Two game Exeter’s Don Thomas Stadium at 7 p.m. United, coming off a 2-1 home loss to Northern Virginia FC a week ago, is 0-3. Lone Star is 1-3 following a 3-2 loss at Real Central New Jersey...
California StatePosted by
iHeartRadio

Eagles Will Begin 'Hotel California' Tour Earlier With 6 Newly-Added Shows

Eagles have added six new dates to their postponed 'Hotel California' Tour and will begin the second leg of their trek earlier than previously expected. The band's tour celebrating its most iconic studio album was postponed in March of 2020. The dates were rescheduled to September of 2021. But now the legendary band will begin the tour in late-August with two consecutive shows at Madison Square Garden, before heading up to Boston and then down to Washington, D.C.
JamBase

The Disco Biscuits Wrap Run At Westville Music Bowl In New Haven

The Disco Biscuits played the second show of a two-night run at Westville Music Bowl in New Haven, Connecticut on Saturday night. The band delivered a setlist featuring a few rarities, classics and newer tunes across the evening’s two sets. Bisco got the party started with “7-11,” complete with keyboardist...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Manchester Orchestra announce The Stuffing 2021 + NYC & LA shows

Pick up Manchester Orchestra's new album on limited pink smoke vinyl. Manchester Orchestra recently released their new album The Million Masks of God, which is a high point in their already-great, long-running discography and not like anything they'd ever released before. The band had done some cool livestream stuff and socially distant acoustic shows throughout the pandemic, but now they're ready to get back out there with full-band, in-person live shows.
New Haven, CTJamBase

The Disco Biscuits Bust Out ‘Sister Judy’s Soul Shack’ In New Haven

The Disco Biscuits got their two-night run at the Westville Music Bowl in New Haven, Connecticut underway on Friday. The livetronica quartet dusted off “Sister Judy’s Soul Shack” to kick off the second set. The Disco Biscuits — guitarist Jon Gutwillig, bassist Marc Brownstein, keyboardist Aron Magner and drummer Allen...
New York City, NYNYS Music

Eagles Add New East Coast Dates To 2021 Tour

The Eagles have added six new concert dates to their upcoming 2021 tour, produced by Live Nation. The tour will now kick off in New York on August 22 at Madison Square Garden. After two shows at the Garden, Eagles will travel to Boston’s TD Garden and Washington D.C.’s Capital One Arena.
Musicjuno.co.uk

Disco / Nu-Disco

Can't Hold A Lover That Is Gone (6:22) Review: After years working alongside Gianluca Salvadori in Italian stoner rock/dub disco fusionists Almunia, Leo Cecanti has decided to strike out on his own. Minor Circle, his full-length debut solo set, is little less than inspired. Full of layered guitar textures (both acoustic and electric), shuffling grooves, sun-bright melodies and dreamy chords, it's a much more Balearic affair than Cecanti's joint works - albeit one that still includes plenty of nods towards psychedelic rock, chugging cosmic disco and jazz-rock. The whole thing is impeccably produced, mixed and mastered, meaning each of Cecanti's numerous musical elements (and there are many on each track) seem to leap from the speakers towards you.
Winston-salem, NCyadkinripple.com

Carolina Disco Turkeys release inaugural schedule

WINSTON-SALEM — The Carolina Disco Turkeys are excited to announce their inaugural season schedule with all home games played at Truist Stadium in downtown Winston-Salem. The Disco Turkeys play a weekend-heavy 16-date home slate this season. They open on the road on May 24 and play their first home game on Friday, June 4, hosting the Martinsville Ponies with an 8 p.m. start. The home schedule for the new club also features a homestand over the Fourth of July weekend.
Theater & Danceskiddle.com

Not Another Disco - Melvo Baptiste

Fair play to the promoters for putting on a really good night. Unfortunately the lack of dancing and bouncers constantly telling groups off made a load of people leave before it even started. The venue was BOILING but they brought out some fans eventually. We only stayed for an a hour of Melvo’s set as we couldn’t dance - it was like torture!! Roll on 21 June.
skiddle.com

Cheshire Disco Festival

1:00pm til 9:30pm (last entry 3:00pm) Cheshire disco takes over the Carriage shed for a socially distanced disco festival. music wasn't disco more house music. was just a bit flat we ended up leaving early to go elsewhere. Posted Yesterday, 6:25am. Overall rating: 5 Verified review. Very well organised gig,...
Musicvoice-tribune.com

Biscuits & Bourbon

The Kentucky Derby Museum hosted a southern-inspired brunch along with live music, unlimited Kentucky bourbon, mimosas and Bloody Marys on April 28 with The Voice as the Media Sponsor of the event. Ticketholders who purchased a Churchill Downs Box Seat topped off their brunch with a day at the races.
Musicearmilk.com

RALPH enchants fans with disco-track “Love Potion”

Hot Girl Summer starts with disco-pop artist RALPH. With just five singles out, she’s collected hundreds of thousands of Spotify listeners, and even launched her own record label Rich Man Records last year. Talk about a girl boss. Today, RALPH shares the second single from her upcoming GRADIENCE EP called "Love Potion," with a music video to match.
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

RS Country Music Picks for Week of June 7th

Whether it’s coming out of Nashville, New York, L.A., or points in between, there’s no shortage of fresh tunes, especially from artists who have yet to become household names. Rolling Stone Country selects some of the best new music releases from country and Americana artists. (Check out last week’s best songs.)
Theater & Danceskiddle.com

SUNDAY: All Day Sit Down Disco

Live DJs on all day playing a mix of Indie, Dance, Disco, and your requests. 3pm 'till late, bookings essential. Customer reviews of SUNDAY: All Day Sit Down Disco. Not very good, music not great and club was very dark and depressing. Posted Yesterday, 10:24am. Login to leave a review.
Sportswooderice.com

Break Out Your Old Cards, The Fishtown Card Show is Coming to The Fillmore

Break Out Your Old Cards, The Fishtown Card Show is Coming to The Fillmore. Sports cards have been making a major comeback as of late. Just this week a Wayne Gretzky rookie card sold for a whopping $3.75 million. We may not all have a gem like that in stored away in our basement but if you’ve collected cards a major event is coming to The Fillmore.