Sporting KC adidas PRIMEBLUE jerseys available Saturday at Children's Mercy Park

By Official Site of Sporting KC
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA historic matchup calls for a special match jersey. Saturday’s showdown between Sporting Kansas City and Houston Dynamo FC will be the first full-capacity crowd at Children’s Mercy Park since March 7, 2020. To mark the occasion, Sporting will welcome 1,000 local medical professionals for the contest and a limited number of tickets remain available to the general public at SeatGeek.com.

