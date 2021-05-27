Cancel
Tesla loses NHTSA safety recognition after removing radar

By Matthew Beedham
The Next Web
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you might have heard, Tesla is going to remove radar sensors from its North American market Model 3 and Model Y EVs. And it’s already causing problems for the carmaker. Yesterday, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) removed certain safety designations for vehicles produced after April 27. The safety body does not give its “check mark” for forward collision warning, lane departure warning, crash imminent braking and dynamic brake support, Reuters reports.

thenextweb.com
CarsPosted by
Reuters

Tesla loses U.S. designation for some advanced safety features

Newer Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles will no longer be labeled as having some advanced safety features after the automaker said it was removing radar sensors to transition to a camera-based Autopilot system, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Wednesday. The U.S. agency confirmed it updated...
EconomySilicon Valley

Tesla ditches radar sensors Elon Musk upheld after a fatal crash

Tesla Inc. is beginning to follow through with Elon Musk’s pivot away from using radar for its driver-assistance system Autopilot, five years after espousing greater use of such sensors following a fatal crash. The electric-car maker announced on its website Tuesday that Model 3 sedans and Model Y SUVs built...
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Tesla Model 3, Model Y Dropping Radar Sensors

The Tesla Model 3 and Model Y will no longer be equipped with front radar starting with deliveries this month. The newly announced "Tesla Vision" will rely on the car's cameras and onboard computer to control its Autopilot driver-assist system and functions included in the Full Self-Driving package. The Model...
CarsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. agency briefed on Tesla radar sensor removal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Wednesday that Tesla Inc had briefed it on the automaker's production change to Model 3 and Model Y vehicles to remove radar and transition to a camera-based system. The U.S. regulator said as a result it updated its Five-Star Ratings website to show Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles produced on or after April 27 "do not have NHTSA’s check mark for recommended safety technologies: forward collision warning, lane departure warning, crash imminent braking and dynamic brake support."
CarsStreetInsider.com

Newer Tesla (TSLA) Vehicles No Longer Labeled as Having Some Advanced Safety Features - NHTSA

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has removed its check mark for certain advanced safety features on newer Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model 3 and Model Y vehicles after the US EV maker transitioned from radar sensors to a camera-based Autopilot system.
CarsThe Next Web

Tesla is removing radar from Autopilot, and it makes absolutely no sense

Forget about radar for self-driving tech. Tesla announced yesterday that it’s officially transitioning to its camera-based autonomous driving system, known as Tesla Vision. Starting this month, Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, which will be delivered to the North American market, will be the first cars to ditch radar entirely, and employ camera vision and neural net processing for the performance of “Autopilot, Full-Self Driving, and certain active safety features.”
CarsUbergizmo

Tesla Has Started Shipping Cars Without Radar Sensors

Just last month, Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk said that they would start to remove the radar sensors from its production cars, and now it has been revealed that some of Tesla’s cars for North America, like the Model 3 and Model Y no longer have the sensors built into them. This does not mean that Tesla is giving up on self-driving technology, but rather the company seems to think that relying on cameras would be better.
Carscarandbike.com

Tesla To Remove Radars From Its Cars; Will Rely On Computer Vision

Tesla has announced that it has stopped equipping its cars with a forward fig radar which is a critical component of its AutoPilot system. This change in hardware is currently reflective for only the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y, but in time one can expect a change to happen to the Model X and Model S as well. For the longest time, Elon Musk has been a proponent of just relying on cameras augmented with advanced AI and computer vision technology.
Carsteslanorth.com

Tesla Model 3 Loses Consumer Reports ‘Top Pick’ After Safety Feature Change

Consumer Reports announced on Thursday it has removed the Tesla Model 3 from its ‘Top Pick’ status, after the electric automaker has started to move away from reliance on radar, but instead cameras for the new Tesla Vision transition. Citing the NHTSA removing a check mark for Forward Collision Warning...
CarsInsurance Journal

Despite Safety Questions, Tesla Sticks With Autopilot Cameras Without Radar Sensor

Tesla Inc. said on Tuesday its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles will be equipped with cameras and no radar sensor for semi-automated driving in North America starting this month. The move came amid growing scrutiny by regulators and media about the safety of what Tesla dubs “Autopilot” and “Full Self-Driving (FSD)” features, following a series of crashes.
Technologyinsideevs.com

Tesla's Website No Longer Mentions Radar For Autopilot & FSD

As Tesla continues using owners to test its Full Self-Driving Beta (FSD) technology, updates have been happening on a regular basis. It seemed plenty of progress was made early on, however, at a point, the updates slowed, timelines became cloudy, and not much has happened of late. This is apparently...
CarsCNBC

Tesla's move from radar to vision costs it some safety endorsements — for now

Consumer Reports and IIHS are taking away top safety endorsements from Tesla after the company's move from radar to vision-based driver assistance systems. Tesla said Tuesday it was excluding radar sensors from its 2021 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in North America and would have to temporarily downgrade some functionality in the cars.
CarsSeattle Times

Tesla phases out radar sensors, shifts to camera-based autopilot

Tesla updated its website Tuesday to announce that Model 3 and Model Y cars built for North America and shipping this month will no longer be equipped with radar. On Tesla’s earnings call last month, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk called radar one of the last “crutches” the electric vehicle maker wants to do away with in its pursuit of full autonomy, which has proven elusive so far. Musk has been famously opposed to lidar technology, which uses pulses of laser light to detect objects. He’s since soured on radar, which uses radio waves to do the same thing. Tesla’s sensor suite previously relied on radar as well as eight cameras.
Carsteslarati.com

Tesla’s “Standard” safety features for Model 3 and Model Y get an NHTSA update

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has updated its website’s pages for the 2021 Model 3 and Model Y amid the EV maker’s shift to a pure vision approach. As could be seen on the safety agency’s site, several safety features are no longer listed as “Standard” on the two vehicles, at least for cars produced after April 27, 2021.
Carstflcar.com

IIHS, NHTSA Pull Safety Marks From Tesla Model 3/Y Amid Decision To Drop Radar From Semi-Autonomous Systems: News

The IIHS and NHTSA penalize Tesla in their safety ratings for the company’s decision to remove radar from their driver assistance systems. As of May, the Tesla Model Y and Model 3 will have a new safety driver’s system that will replace the radar-based system in some vehicles. This decision alarmed the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Vehicles built after April 27, 2021 will no longer have IIHS’s “Top Safety Pick Plus” designation. The NHTSA will remove check marks for having forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and emergency brake support on their website.