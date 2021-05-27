Tesla loses NHTSA safety recognition after removing radar
As you might have heard, Tesla is going to remove radar sensors from its North American market Model 3 and Model Y EVs. And it’s already causing problems for the carmaker. Yesterday, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) removed certain safety designations for vehicles produced after April 27. The safety body does not give its “check mark” for forward collision warning, lane departure warning, crash imminent braking and dynamic brake support, Reuters reports.thenextweb.com