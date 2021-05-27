Tesla loses NHTSA safety recognition after removing radar

Tesla updated its website Tuesday to announce that Model 3 and Model Y cars built for North America and shipping this month will no longer be equipped with radar. On Tesla’s earnings call last month, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk called radar one of the last “crutches” the electric vehicle maker wants to do away with in its pursuit of full autonomy, which has proven elusive so far. Musk has been famously opposed to lidar technology, which uses pulses of laser light to detect objects. He’s since soured on radar, which uses radio waves to do the same thing. Tesla’s sensor suite previously relied on radar as well as eight cameras.