Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Logs quality start in no-decision

CBS Sports
 12 days ago

Kelly did not factor in the decision against San Francisco on Wednesday, pitching six innings and allowing two runs on five hits and no walks while striking out six. The right-hander was dominant through five innings, allowing only two hits and no runs. However, San Francisco got to him for a pair of runs in the sixth frame, and the Giants added three more in the eighth to deny Kelly a victory. After yielding a combined 15 runs through his first 16 innings of the season, Kelly has turned things around, collecting four quality starts and posting a 3.46 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 42:12 K:BB across his past seven outings covering 41.2 frames. He's tentatively scheduled to face the Mets at home Monday.

