Giants' Jason Vosler: Swats first big-league homer

LEWISPORT — McCracken County started and ended its offense against Hancock County with home runs for a 16-2 victory in high school baseball on Friday night. The Hornets scored the first run of the game, but the Mustangs tied it when Eli James led off the second with a homer to left. Ben Higdon would put McCracken up for good later that inning with a two-RBI single to right. Nate Lang would extend the lead with a two-run homer to left in the third. Miller Green put the exclamation point on the whole affair in the fifth with a grand slam to left. James finished the game 2-for-3 with three RBI.