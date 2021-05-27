Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Giants' Jason Vosler: Swats first big-league homer

CBS Sports
 12 days ago

Vosler homered in his only plate appearance Wednesday against Arizona. The rookie pinch ran for Darin Ruf in the sixth frame and subsequently stayed in the game to play first base. He got an opportunity to hit in a tie game in the eighth inning, and Vosler came through with a solo shot to right field that provided the winning run. The long ball was Vosler's first as a major-leaguer and only his third hit overall. The 27-year-old has some pop, having hit 20-plus homers in the minors during each season between 2017 and 2019.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darin Ruf
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Swats#Long Ball#He Got Game#20 Plus Homers#Field#The Game
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Giants' Donovan Solano progressing well rehabbing calf injury; rehab stint soon?

May 10—One of the Giants' best hitters is making such strides in his recovery from a calf injury that he's already making noises about stealing bases. Manager Gabe Kapler said Sunday morning that Donovan Solano, who has missed two weeks with a strained right calf, told him he's ready to resume nabbing some bags — but the Giants are going to continue to take it slowly with the infielder.
MLBMcCovey Chronicles

Brandon Belt placed on the IL, Jason Vosler recalled

The San Francisco Giants are gearing up for a four-day showdown with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and hoping that they’ll have better luck than they did over the weekend, when LA swept them in a three-game series at Oracle Park. But the Giants will be without one of their best hitters, as Brandon Belt has been placed on the 10-day Injured List.
MLBNBC Bay Area

Clutch Homers Power Giants in 5-4 Win Over D-Backs

What we learned as two late homers lift Giants past D-backs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. A series of soft-tissue injuries have forced Gabe Kapler to change the look of his starting lineup and dig far deeper on his bench. The latter group was up to the task Wednesday night.
MLBPosted by
ABC10

Vosler's 1st homer sends Giants over skidding D'backs 5-4

PHOENIX (AP) - Jason Vosler snapped an eighth-inning tie with his first major league home run and the San Francisco Giants rallied past Arizona 5-4, handing the Diamondbacks their 10th straight defeat. Pinch-hitter Austin Slater connected for a two-run shot that tied it 4-all earlier in the eighth. Tyler Rogers...
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

Giants send out Jason Vosler, Nick Tropeano to create spots for Webb, Flores

LOS ANGELES — To create room on the roster for Logan Webb, Saturday’s starter against the Dodgers, and first baseman Wilmer Flores, the Giants optioned out infielder Jason Vosler and reliever Nick Tropeano. Vosler was the hero of Wednesday night’s game at Arizona, hitting his first big-league homer to provide...
MLBSacramento Bee

Giants complete late comeback, Slater hits game-tying blast, Vosler’s 1st career homer wins it

With their top four first basemen unavailable due to injury, the Giants were forced to turn to a player with two career hits and only eight games of major league experience. Jason Vosler might have been Gabe Kapler’s last option to play first on Wednesday, but with the game hanging in the balance, Vosler delivered a go-ahead solo home run anyway to power the Giants to a 5-4 come-from-behind win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
MLBgiants365.com

Giants put Brandon Belt on IL with oblique injury, call up Jason Vosler

PHOENIX - The Giants had hoped five days of rest would help keep first baseman Brandon Belt on the field, but one big swing Tuesday night at Arizona landed Belt on the injured list. Manager Gabe Kapler said that an MRI showed that Belt has a mild left oblique strain and he's expected to miss 10 to 14 days. With Belt out, the team will call up Jason Vosler, who was to be available Wednesday night at Arizona.
MLBNBC Sports

Down four first base options, Vosler is Giants' latest hero

Gabe Kapler had an open door policy this spring, posting updated depth charts on an office wall and encouraging players to come in and see where they stood. For as much as this coaching staff prepares, it's possible that the "first base" column players glanced at never quite stretched as far as Kapler had to on Wednesday.
MLBnevadasportsnet.com

DJ Peters becomes first WNC alum to smash homer in big leagues

DJ Peters became the first alum of Western Nevada College to hit a home run in the big leagues Thursday night when he golfed a breaking ball from Alex Wood over the fence. Peters played for the now-defunct Wildcats program from 2015-16, and made his big-league debut earlier this season. The 25-year-old outfielder has been getting regular playing time over the last month due to a series of Dodgers injuries.
Mccracken County, KYPaducah Sun

Mustangs, Caldwell win big with homers

LEWISPORT — McCracken County started and ended its offense against Hancock County with home runs for a 16-2 victory in high school baseball on Friday night. The Hornets scored the first run of the game, but the Mustangs tied it when Eli James led off the second with a homer to left. Ben Higdon would put McCracken up for good later that inning with a two-RBI single to right. Nate Lang would extend the lead with a two-run homer to left in the third. Miller Green put the exclamation point on the whole affair in the fifth with a grand slam to left. James finished the game 2-for-3 with three RBI.
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Evan Longoria: Three hits, homer in win

Longoria went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, a walk, four RBI and two runs in Tuesday's 8-0 win over the Diamondbacks. Longoria reached base in each of his first four at-bats, with his third-inning three-run homer doubling the Giants' lead to an early 6-0 margin. This continues a hot stretch for the veteran third baseman, who's gone 7-for-16 with two homers and seven RBI over his past four games.
MLBWest Hawaii Today

Dodgers outlast rival Giants 4-3 in homer-filled contest

LOS ANGELES — Max Muncy is feeling it in the month of May, especially against the rival San Francisco Giants. Muncy hit a go-ahead solo shot leading off the sixth — one of five home runs in the game — and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Giants 4-3 on Thursday night. He homered against them last weekend in the Bay Area, part of a three-hit day for him. He came into the latest showdown hitting .357 this month.
MLBCBS Sports

Rockies' Elias Diaz: Swats first homer

Diaz went 1-for-2 with two walks and a solo home run in Monday's 3-2 win over the Mets. He drove a David Peterson pitch over the left-field fence in the second inning. It's the first homer of the season for Diaz, who has effectively fallen into the short side of a platoon with Dom Nunez behind the plate for Colorado thanks to a woeful .410 OPS.
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Austin Slater: Drills pinch-hit homer

Slater slugged a two-run home run in his only at-bat Wednesday against the Diamondbacks. Slater didn't start the contest but was called upon to pinch hit for Alex Dickerson with a runner on base and the Giants trailing by two runs in the eighth inning. The 28-year-old came through in a big way, smashing a two-run shot to left field to tie the game up. It was the second straight game with a homer and two RBI for Slater, who now has six long balls on the season. He is slashing .219/.315/.412 through 130 plate appearances.
MLBCBS Sports

Royals' Carlos Santana: Swats 10th homer

Santana went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Rays. His fourth-inning shot off Rich Hill got the Royals on the board. Santana has gone yard in back-to-back games and four times in the last nine, giving him 10 homers and 32 RBI on the year to go along with a .256/.393/.474 slash line.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Dodgers use three homers to improve to 4-0 vs. Giants

Justin Turner, Max Muncy and DJ Peters hit home runs as the Los Angeles Dodgers pulled off a 4-3 victory over the visiting San Francisco Giants on Thursday, defeating their National League West rival for the fourth time in four games this season. Left-hander David Price opened a bullpen game...
BaseballNBC Bay Area

Giants Observations: Cueto, Homers Top Angels on Memorial Day

What we learned in Giants' homer-happy win over Angels originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Giants started the month of May in first place. After a homer-heavy win over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday afternoon, they'll finish the month in first place, too. The lineup hit three homers...
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Buster Posey: Clubs three-run homer

Posey went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run, walk and strikeout as the Giants defeated the Dodgers, 8-5 on Friday. Posey clubbed a go-ahead homer in the eighth off reliever Blake Treinen only for the Dodgers to come back with three runs in the ninth to tie the game. The long ball was his 10th of the season in 35 games after recording only seven and five in 2019 and 2018 in 114 and 105 games played, respectively.
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Good friends Lucas Giolito, Jack Flaherty excited to square off for first time in big leagues

(670 The Score) Tuesday evening will mark a special occasion for White Sox ace Lucas Giolito and Cardinals ace Jack Flaherty. The good friends and former high school teammates at Harvard-Westlake in Los Angeles will square off for the first time in their MLB careers when they each take the mound as the White Sox host the Cardinals on Tuesday. It will be the culmination of a dream dating back years.