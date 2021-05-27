Giants' Austin Slater: Drills pinch-hit homer

Vosler homered in his only plate appearance Wednesday against Arizona. The rookie pinch ran for Darin Ruf in the sixth frame and subsequently stayed in the game to play first base. He got an opportunity to hit in a tie game in the eighth inning, and Vosler came through with a solo shot to right field that provided the winning run. The long ball was Vosler's first as a major-leaguer and only his third hit overall. The 27-year-old has some pop, having hit 20-plus homers in the minors during each season between 2017 and 2019.