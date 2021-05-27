Giants' Austin Slater: Drills pinch-hit homer

Cancel
Slater slugged a two-run home run in his only at-bat Wednesday against the Diamondbacks. Slater didn't start the contest but was called upon to pinch hit for Alex Dickerson with a runner on base and the Giants trailing by two runs in the eighth inning. The 28-year-old came through in a big way, smashing a two-run shot to left field to tie the game up. It was the second straight game with a homer and two RBI for Slater, who now has six long balls on the season. He is slashing .219/.315/.412 through 130 plate appearances.

