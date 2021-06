We've all been in a place where we needed a little extra help at some point in time. Throughout the past year, more and more people experienced this during the COVID-19 pandemic whether it was from a loss of employment, housing issues, child care, or another problem arising from a lack or decrease in financial income. One need that has been found in Perry County that many community members are struggling to have met is food security. This may come as a surprise to some, but there are families – our neighbors, our coworkers, our friends – who have been struggling to make ends meet, who have been worried about where their next meal is coming from and have needed help trying to provide for themselves and their loved ones.