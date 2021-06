Legal scholar Jonathan Turley noticed something interesting a little while ago: the Supreme Court has released a string of unanimous decisions, something the modern Court seldom does. He believes that the Court may subtly be telling Democrats not to alter the Court's numbers for partisan purposes. It's certainly telling that, on Monday, the Supreme Court released another unanimous decision, this one holding that people who enter the country illegally cannot get green cards under the "Temporary Protected Status" program. Even more surprisingly, Justice Elena Kagan, a leftist, wrote the decision.